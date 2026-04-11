Huskies First Two of Three Over Warriors

By Joey Hudson / Sports Reporter / @Joey4udson

ST. CLOUD, Minn – St. Cloud State Baseball completed a doubleheader sweep of Winona State on Saturday, pulling off a dramatic 7–6 walk-off win in game one before responding from an early deficit to earn a 7–4 victory in game two. The sweep moves the Huskies to 18–15 on the season.

Game 1: SCSU 7, Winona State 6

The opener saw momentum swing late as St. Cloud State erased a three-run deficit in the bottom of the seventh.

Winona State built an early lead and appeared to take control in the sixth inning when Payton Kohnle hit a three-run home run to center field, giving the Warriors a 6–3 advantage.

The Huskies answered immediately in their final at-bat. Wilmis Castro singled to drive in a run, followed by an RBI single from Wyatt Tweet. Eric Bello then tied the game with a base hit to left, and Josh McGuin delivered the game-winner with a sacrifice fly, completing a four-run walk-off rally.

St. Cloud State finished with 14 hits, led by Ryan Cahoon and Jonathan Pribula, who each had two. Seth Luther picked up the win in relief.

Game 2: SCSU 7, Winona State 4

Winona State jumped out early in the nightcap, scoring four runs in the top of the first inning, aided by walks and a wild pitch.

St. Cloud State quickly flipped the game in the bottom of the inning, scoring five runs, highlighted by a three-run home run from Max Robinson, the first collegiate home run of his career, to right-center field. The Huskies added another run in the second on a sacrifice fly and an insurance run in the fifth on a solo homer from Castro.

After the opening inning, the Huskies’ pitching staff took over. Conner Larson delivered six shutout innings in relief to earn the win, while Parker Lewin closed the door with three scoreless innings to record the save.

Offensively, Hayden Frank went 3-for-4 with two runs scored, while Robinson finished with three RBIs.

Up Next

The Huskies continue the series against Winona State on Saturday at 11:00 am. All games can be heard live on the KVSC Sports Stream.