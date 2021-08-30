HUSKIES FORCE A TIE WITH THE BENNIES IN FINAL EXHIBITION MATCH

By: Jake Bedell / KVSC Sports Director / @silentforte

The 2021 exhibition season wrapped up on Saturday night at Husky stadium, as the St. Cloud State Women’s Soccer team drew a 1-1 tie with the College of Saint Benedict.

The first half was relatively quiet early on, with both teams struggling to develop an offense. Eventually though, in the twenty-eighth minute, the Bennies found the scoresheet as Alli Voss whipped a shot off the top bar and in behind Husky Goalkeeper Cassidy Lehrke for the 1-0 lead.

The second half opened up to be all Huskies, but to no avail. Then, in the blink of an eye, in the eighty-second minute, Nicole Friis wired a shot up into the top corner past Saint benedict Goalkeeper Natalie Welinski to tie things up at 1-1. The clock would then run out, with the two teams drawing even. The Huskies now lie in wait to open up their 2021 season. They’ll begin on the road against Northern Michigan on Thursday, September 2nd. As for the Bennies, they will travel to the University of Minnesota Morris on Wednesday, September 1st to open their 2021 season.