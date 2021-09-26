Huskies Go 2-0 Over the Weekend

By: Jake Bedell / KVSC Sports Director / @Jake_Bedell91

St. Cloud State left on Friday afternoon with a full dance card for the weekend. Two games in the NSIC, with one against an undefeated team. On Friday, they squared off with a Southwest Minnesota State team that was #1 in the NSIC. They were 11-0, and 3-0 in the conference. On Saturday, SCSU went toe-to-toe with a scrappy University of Sioux Falls team. At the end of the weekend, the Huskies hopped on a bus bound for St. Cloud with a perfect weekend record, going 2-0 out West.

Friday night was a statement victory for the Huskies. Handing SMSU their first loss, by way of the sweep, St. Cloud State showed calm and poise. Their 3-Set Win over the Mustangs was some of the best Volleyball SCSU had played all year, and it could not have come at a better time. Defensively, the Huskies held Senior Outside Hitter Angela Young to just 6 Kills (a season-low). Just as well, Kenzie Foley continued her dominance mashing 18 Kills, and Bella Erne showed off her A-game, tying her career high in Kills (10). All totaled, the win marked the first time in over 10 years that the Huskies had defeated two different opponents possessing the same national rank in back-to-back weekends.

The turnaround was quick for SCSU though. Straight onto Sioux Falls Saturday afternoon as the Cougars had just taken Minnesota Duluth to 5-Sets the night before. But more of the same was in store for St. Cloud State. This time, it was Linsey Rachel standing out for the Huskies. She tallied an awesome 22 Kills on the Match, as well as 16 digs for her 47th Career double-double. With that double-double, she ties the program record for career double-doubles since 1994. Just as well, fifth year Senior Maddy Torve blew out her career-high in Assists with 68. It wasn’t the cleanest match for SCSU going to 5-Sets against the Cougars, but a win is a win, and now it’s back home to defend Halenbeck Hall.

Coming up next for the Huskies, they open up a weekend NSIC homestand on Friday against Concordia-St. Paul at 6pm. Both teams enter the match 5-0 in conference action, and it’s the first time the two teams have clashed since the NSIC Final in 2019. On Saturday afternoon, SCSU will play host to the Minnesota State Mavericks at 2pm. Both games can be found on the NSIC Network, with Saturday’s match also on the KVSC Sports Stream.