Huskies Handle the Vikings For a Win

By: Jake Bedell / KVSC Sports Director / @Jake_Bedell91

St. Cloud State opened up NSIC play with an electric 3-2 Match win over the Augustana Vikings on Friday night. It was a match for the ages, that saw the Huskies snap a 3-match losing skid. They took the first two sets over Augustana, before dropping Sets 3 and 4 by a tight margin. Ultimately, it was the Huskies that would prevail with the 15-6 Set 5 win to take the match. With the win, they improve to 6-3 overall (1-0, NSIC).

The match was full of milestones for outside hitters on both sides of the net. SCSU Outside Hitter Linsey Rachel crossed the century mark for her 100th kill of the season. She also picked up her 42nd career double-double to continue to ascend the St. Cloud All-Time ranks. Sophomore Kenzie Foley did the same, hitting the 100 Kill mark with a dominant 25 Kills in the match, which is a new career-high. The Vikings were led offensively by Junior Outside Hitter Maddy Guetter, who smashed a new career-high 21 Kills and tallied her 3rd double-double on the young season.

St. Cloud State will look to keep the good times rolling tomorrow against #5 ranked Wayne State College at 2pm from Halenbeck Hall. You can catch that matchup on the NSIC Network, and on 97.5, Radio X. For the Vikings, they will take on Minnesota Duluth tomorrow at 2pm as they try and bounce back from their 2nd consecutive loss.