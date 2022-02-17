Huskies land #2 spot in the initial Regional Rankings

Written by: Josh Wheeler

The first NCAA Women’s Rankings are in and for a season where the Huskies have found themselves as one of the most dominant teams in Division II women’s basketball, they find their results to be paying off as they are initially ranked second in the Central Region rankings.

Huskies have been one of the premiere basketball programs in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference this season. St. Cloud State , one of three NSIC teams that found rankings on Wednesday, get their highest regional ranking in the previous three seasons.

Whether it is the reigning NSIC Defensive Player of the Year, Brehna Evans defending the court or the multifaceted offense of Nikki Kilboten – the Huskies have incredible depth in their starters and even off the bench as they are rolling on an 8 game winning stretch not having lost since their road game against Upper Iowa January 14th in Fayette, IA.

Huskies will look to close out their regular season strong this weekend, as they host University of Minnesota-Crookston on Thursday at 5:30 pm then head to Bemidji for one final road game in a matinee against the Beavers on Saturday at 2:00 pm.