Huskies Men’s Hockey Taken Down In Duluth

By Drew Steele / @wooitsdrew / sports@kvsc.org / Photo by SCSU Athletics

The Huskies men’s hockey team traveled up to Duluth this weekend for a one game series against the Bulldogs. The last time SCSU played UMD in Duluth, the Huskies swept the Bulldogs.

This time was a little different, though, as UMD would score three goals in the first period. This would turn out to be a lead that they would never look back on. SCSU would score on the power play to get within two in the second period. Zach Okabe scored his fourth of the season on the goal.

Duluth would go on to score two more goals with one being an empty netter to go on to win by a final score of 5-1.

The two teams will meet again this Saturday. This time, the matchup will be held in St. Cloud with puck drop scheduled for 1:07 pm.

Coverage on KVSC will start at 12:30 with the pregame show leading up to puck drop.