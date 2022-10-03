Huskies move 3 spots up the USCHO Poll, Now top 10

By Alexander Fern / Assist. News Director

SCSU’s Mens Hockey team has moved up 3 spots to Number 10 in the country after their sweep of St. Thomas over the weekend.

The Huskies came into this series ranked 13th in the country right behind conference foe Western Michigan who goes down 6 spots to 18th after a series split with Alaska-Anchorage.

In other moves, state rival MSU Mankato dropped two spots to fifth after an exhibition loss to Nebraska-Omaha.

Here is how the top 10 sits going into the Husky bye-week

Denver, 2. Minnesota Gophers, 3. North Dakota, 4. Minnesota Duluth, 5. MSU Mankato, 6. Quinnipiac, 7. Michigan, 8. Northeastern, 9. Boston University, 10. St. Cloud State.

All games can be listened to on 88.1 FM KVSC with Brian Moos and Alexander Fern on the call. The next game is October 14-15 in Madison against the Wisconsin Badgers.