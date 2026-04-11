Softball game 2: Huskies Def. Mustangs 1-0

Sage Rus

Game 2 of the doubleheader was expected to be a pitcher’s duel, and it did not disappoint. Macey Clark and Jordyn Marsh both were ranked in the top 10 in the NSIC in terms of ERA going into this game, and they showed why.

In the first inning, Macey Clark recorded her 100th strikeout of the season in a dominant 1-2-3 inning, but Jordyn Marsh responded with her 100th strikeout of the season in the bottom of the second inning. Both Pitchers continued their dominance until the 5th inning when Grace Dahmen singled, and then advanced to second on a passed ball.

Kaylee Collins then bunted her over to third with one out. Hannah Harms then got hit by a pitch to set up runners on the corners. Hannah Weckman came in to pinch hit, and the Huskies put on the safety squeeze, and Weckman got the ball down to score Dahmen.

That would be the only run that Macey Clark needed as she threw a complete game shutout, her 10th complete game of the season, only giving up three hits, no walks, and hitting one batter.

Huskies Def. Mustangs 1-0

Photo credit: SCSU Athletics