Porter & Clark Lead Huskies To Doubleheader Sweep

Brian Moos / Sports Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – On Sunday, April 12, St. Cloud State softball hosted Sioux Falls for a doubleheader at the Husky Dome. In game one Justyce Porter twirled a gem, recording a no-hitter. It was Porter’s second no-hitter in her career and the ninth in SCSU softball program history. The Huskies lone run, which was all they needed came in the fourth inning. Morgan Honeycutt laid down a bunt with Grace Frechette on third base. Frechette beat the short throw to home plate, sliding under the tag to score the game winning run.

With the Huskies gutting out a 1-0 victory, they sought and found more offense in game two. The Huskies got on the board in the first inning, with four runs scored. Bethany Weiss got the offense started with a 2 RBI double into left field, scoring Grace Frechette and Brooke Holmes. After a walk and two outs, Weiss got home with Morgan Honeycutt courtesy of another 2 RBI double, hit by Kaylee Collins. In the fourth and sixth innings, Brooke Holmes would bat in the final two runs the Huskies scored with singles.

The Husky pitching was once again dominant, this time through a complete game from Macey Clark. Through seven innings, Clark threw 100 pitches inducing six groundouts and flyouts each with eight strikeouts, only giving up one run on three hits.

With the sweep, St. Cloud State improved to 31-11 overall on the season and 13-3 in the NSIC. The Huskies continue to be stellar at home, now having 11 wins to just one loss. They will host Minnesota State Mankato on Friday, April 17 at noon and 2 p.m. Those games can be heard on the KVSC Sports Stream.