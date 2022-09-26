Huskies Rebound Against Augustana

By Earnhardt Jaworski / KVSC Sports Writer

Saturday’s match for the St. Cloud State Huskies 12-1 (4-1) hosted the Augustana University Vikings 10-3 (2-3). After being swept by the top team in the country the night before, the Huskies looked to turn over a new leaf.

At the start of set one, St. Cloud was hesitant, falling behind the Vikings early, 4-1. After getting their feet wet, the Huskies settled in. Two back-to-back blocks from middle blockers Phebie Rossi & Makena Hollman, kickstarted the cardinal and black to a 15-13 lead. With the team controlling the tempo of the match, Kenzie Foley burned the Vikings with a few quick kills to stretch the lead to 21-16. After a timeout, Augustana had cut the deficit down to 21-20, as St. Cloud struggled to close out the first set. Push came to shove as the Huskies had a 24-23 lead at the end of the set. It was Sam Zimmerman who blasted the Vikings to win the set 25-23.

After getting the monkey off their backs, St. Cloud was happy to be back in familiar territory again. However, this didn’t stop the Vikings from tying the set at ten apiece. This is when the Huskies front line began to shine. Rossi, Hollman, Zimmerman & Foley started a block party, shutting down Augustana. Zimmerman and Hollman would slam the door in the face of the Vikings with one final block to win the second set 25-15.

Up 2-0 in the match, St. Cloud was poised to take set three handily, but Augustana wasn’t going to allow that to happen as they raced out to a 4-1 lead, similar to set one. After a pair of service aces from Foley, the Huskies took the lead 6-5 and never looked in their rearview mirror again. St. Cloud’s frontline continued to have success blocking Augustana and they pushed their lead to 20-15. Lindsey Rachel, who had six kills going into the set, blitzed the Vikings as she scored the final five points for the Huskies to win the third set 25-19 and the match 3-0.

At the end of it all Kenzie Foley & Lindsey Rachel ended the match with double-doubles, Rossi had ten kills to go with her five blocks. Sam Zimmerman set a career high with six blocks leading the team, who totaled up 20.

Next weekend the Huskies 13-1 (5-1) will travel down to the University of Sioux Falls 9-4 (5-1) on Friday at 6pm and play Southwest Minnesota State University 13-1 (5-1) on Saturday at 2 pm. Both matches will be on the KVSC sports stream.