HUSKIES REMAIN PERFECT FROM THE UPPER PENINSULA

By: Jake Bedell / KVSC Sports Director / @silentforte

The Keweenaw Tournament was a success for St. Cloud State. The Huskies swept Lake Superior State University on Saturday morning to end their run at the Michigan Tech Tournament 4-0. They swept three of their four opponents on this trip, and now look to carry the momentum out West, as they head to Seattle next weekend.

This match was highlighted by many things. Whether it was Kenzie Foley’s 50th Kill of the event, or Bella Erne tying a career high in kills (10) in the final match against the Lakers, Head Coach Chad Braegelmann and the Huskies came up North and did exactly what they needed to. They made noise. Set 1 saw the Huskies win by the tightest margin, 25-20. Set 2 was not so kind to the Lakers, as SCSU cleaned house by their largest margin, 25-15. And then in Set 3 it was newcomer Natalie Tesch putting a perfectly placed shot into the far corner to seal the match point for the Huskies, at 25-16.

Coming up next for SCSU, it’s a date with the GNAC. They will head to Seattle on Friday and Saturday (9/10-9/11) to face four teams in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. Their first opponent is Western Oregon University, with that game scheduled for 12pm PST. That tournament as well, can be heard on the KVSC Sports Stream. For Lake Super State, it’s a date with Minnesota State Mankato in the Keweenaw Tournament. The Laker’s last matchup of the tournament is scheduled for 2:30pm this afternoon.