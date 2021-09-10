Huskies Remain Undefeated in First Game Out West

By: Jake Bedell / KVSC Sports Director / @silentforte

St. Cloud State had a long travel night from Minnesota to Seattle, but that wouldn’t stop them from doing damage early in the Invitational. In the first of four from the West Coast, SCSU took their fifth straight match victory over the Western Oregon University Wolves.

Set 1 may have been the only one where the Huskies showed lag. With 8 tie scores and 5 lead changes, it was a well fought match. Ultimately, Western Oregon took the win 26-24. Three different Wolves put up 3 Kills, and team leader Isabel Hurliman led the way with 6 (53rd this year).

In set 2, things changed. The swagger started with a Block Solo by SCSU’s own Phebie Rossi as the Huskies were down 6. From then on, St. Cloud State had life. 7 Kills in the match from Kenzie Foley awarded SCSU a come-from-behind win, by a score of 25-16.

After that pivotal 2nd set, it was all Huskies all the way. With 16 Kills in the match from Linsey Rachel and the 200th Career coming from Rachel Houle, SCSU slid their way to a reverse sweep to clean up the Wolves 25-13, and 25-23. Coming up next for St. Cloud State, it’s a date with Central Washington at 7pm. Coverage for that game will be on the KVSC Sports Stream. For Western Oregon, they move right into their next contest taking on Hawaii Pacific University at 5pm.