Huskies sit atop NSIC as they claim their first NSIC title in nearly 40 years.

Written by: Josh Wheeler

Huskies faithful and the Women’s Basketball program haven’t been able to stake claim to the NSIC title since the 1983-1984 season…until Saturday when the Huskies traveled up to Bemidji State to face the Beavers in a regular season finale at the BSU Gymnasium.

Huskies would spend much of the first half with a significant lead , while the Beavers slowly chipped away at the Husky lead eventually pulling within 10 points heading into the 2nd half with the Huskies leading 34-27. Huskies spent the second half much like they did in the first half as they would have breakout leads even starting their fourth quarter out with a 9-0 run; finishing off the Beavers 67-57 en route to an NSIC title.

Leading the way in scoring for the Huskies was Tori Wortz with 26 points alongside Nikki Kilboten with 16 points to go with her double-double on the night. Brehna Evans puts up nine points become the 34th Husky player in program history to eclipse the 1000 point marker.

Huskies wrap up their conference play with a 19-2 record alongside a 21-3 overall record. St. Cloud State clinches not only the regular season title but also the NSIC North Division title with the victory. Huskies receive a first round bye and will face the winner of Wednesday’s Northern State/Augustana matchup as they prepare for their second round tip-off which is set for 4:30 PM on Saturday on the NSIC Network.