Huskies Sports Weekly Recap 1/20-1/26

Scores

MBB | St. Cloud State 78, Sioux Falls 69

MHOCKEY | Omaha 6, St. Cloud State 3

WBB | Sioux Falls 71, St. Cloud State 65

WREST | St. Cloud State 20, Nebraska Kearney 19

WHOCKEY | Wisconsin 5, St. Cloud State 2

MBB | Southwest Minnesota State 63, St. Cloud State 60

WBB | Southwest Minnesota State 73, St. Cloud State 57

MHOCKEY | Omaha 3, St. Cloud State 1

WHOCKEY | Wisconsin 2, St. Cloud State 2

News

Men’s Basketball Wins 13th Game

St. Cloud State Men’s picked up their 13th win of the season when they used a late push to beat Sioux Falls 78-69 last Friday evening. The Huskies got off to a strong start, jumping out to a early 18-5 lead backed by a 13-0 run. Sioux Falls quickly cut the lead down to six points at the 13:03 mark of the first half after an and-one by Taylen Ashley. Sioux Falls would chip away, tying the contest at 65 with 4:47 left in the game, but a barrage of three point shooting from Lucas Morgan and Nate Dahl put the Huskies up 74-65 with 2:26 left in the game. On the contest, Morgan would lead scoring with 20 points, while Dahl added 12 of his own. St. Cloud State would ultimately win 78-69 for their third consecutive win, and move to 15-6 all-time against Sioux Falls.

Women’s Basketball Falls Against Sioux Falls

St. Cloud State Women’s Basketball fell in their second consecutive game as they lost to Sioux Falls 71-65 last Friday evening. It was a slow start and recovery for the Huskies all around, where SCSU never led by more than 5, and where they only would shoot 34.3% from the field and 28.6% from three. Alana Zarneke (Zarn-ek-ee) led the way for the Huskies with 15 points, but SCSU would fall 71-65.

Men’s Hockey Sees Woes Continue

St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey was swept in their third consecutive series when they visited Omaha last weekend. On the weekend, shot totals, faceoffs, and scoring chances favored the Huskies, but neither netminder Gavin Enright or James Gray could match the efforts of Omaha’s Hobey Baker nominee goalie Simon Latkoczy (Lot-cozy), with the finals of the games being 6-3 and 3-1 respectively. With the losses, SCSU has gathered their longest losing streak of Brett Larson’s tenure, as well as their longest since 2007. They currently sit 8th in the NCHC, and will face North Dakota at the Brooks Center this week.

Women’s Hockey Battles #1 Wisconsin

St. Cloud State Women’s Hockey found themselves facing the undisputed best team in the country, the Wisconsin Badgers, last weekend after their sweep of Bemidji State last week.

On Saturday, the WCHA-leading Badgers would use the same recipe they utilized to topple the Huskies months ago, scoring on the first shot of the game against Huskies netminder Sanni Ahola. A goal from Emma Gentry would tie the game midway through the first, but Wisconsin would recapture the lead late and never look back. Three more tallies would push the Badgers’ lead to 5-1, and with Grace Wolfe adding a goal in the dying seconds for the Huskies, SCSU would fall on Saturday 5-2.

On Sunday, however, the Huskies came out with a vengeance. Huskies fifth-year forward Alley Qualley would open the scoring. The nation leaders would add a late powerplay tally in the 1st to tie the game, though, and then later took the lead in the 2nd period on another man advantage, which saw the Badgers up 2-1 heading into the final period. Laura Zimmermann would get the equalizer for SCSU in the third, and neither team would score in the final 11 minutes or OT, sending the game to a shootout. SCSU would fall in the shootout, garnering only one point, but the Huskies would be the only the second team all season to take points away from the Badgers, and the first team to do it on their ice, with the tie.

Looking Forward

1/28 | MBB – St. Cloud State vs. Bemidji State (Halenbeck Hall, 5:30 p.m.)

1/28 | WBB – St. Cloud State vs. Bemidji State (Halenbeck Hall, 7:30 p.m.)

1/31 | WTENNIS – St. Cloud State vs. Minnesota Crookston (Sartell, MN, 1:30 p.m.)

1/31 | WHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. St. Thomasw (Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, 3:00 p.m.)

1/31 | WREST – St. Cloud State vs. UW-Parkside (Halenbeck Hall, 5:30 p.m.)

1/31 | MHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. North Dakota (Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, 7:30 p.m.)

2/1 | SWIM – St. Cloud State Diving Invite (Halenbeck Hall, TBA)

2/1 | WREST – Northland Open (Thief River Falls, MN, 10:00 a.m.)

2/1 | WHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. St. Thomasw (Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, 2:00 p.m.)

2/1 | MBB – St. Cloud State vs. MSU Moorhead (Moorhead, MN, 3:30 p.m.)

2/1 | SB – St. Cloud State vs. Bemidji State (Husky Dome, 5:00 p.m.)

2/1 | WBB – St. Cloud State vs. MSU Moorhead (Moorhead, MN, 5:30 p.m.)

2/1 | MHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. North Dakota (Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, 6:00 p.m.)