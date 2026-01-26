HUSKIES SPORTS WEEKLY SPORTS WRAP 1/19-1/26

Scores

MHOCKEY | St. Cloud State 0, Denver 6.

WHOCKEY | St. Cloud State 1, Minnesota 5.

WBB | St. Cloud State 70, Northern State 39.

MBB | St. Cloud State 72, Northern State 59.

WTRACK | St. Cloud State 38.33. 8th of 15 teams.

MHOCKEY | St. Cloud State 4, Denver 2.

WHOCKEY | St. Cloud State 1, Minnesota 8.

MBB | St. Cloud State 79, Jamestown 72.

WBB | St. Cloud State 77, Jamestown 70.

WREST | St. Cloud State 25, UMary 13.

News

Men’s hockey splits with Denver

The St. Cloud State men’s hockey split their series against ninth ranked Denver Pioneers over the weekend. The Huskies defeated the Pioneers 4-2 on Friday and were defeated 0-6 on Saturday.

On Friday St. Cloud State trailed 0-1 after one period of play and netted two goals in the second. The two teams entered the third period tied 2-2 and St. Cloud State’s Gavyn Thoreson scored the game winning goal. Austin Burnevik added an empty netter to help the Huskies earn a 4-1 comeback win.

On Saturday Denver stepped up their game and scored two goals in the first period. Eric Pohlkamp and Rieger Lorenz extended their lead in the second, helping the Pioneers take a 4-0 lead into the third period. St. Cloud State continued to struggle in the third period while Denver’s offense shined. Kyle Chzowski and Payton Nelson each scored goals for the Pioneers to help them defeat St. Cloud State 6-0.

Women’s Hockey Swept by Minnesota

The Huskies women’s hockey team suffered two losses to the Minnesota Gophers over the weekend. St. Cloud State only scored two goals total on the weekend. The Gophers defeated the Huskies 8-1 on Friday and 5-1 on Saturday. Minnesota’s Jamie Nelson scored a hat trick on Friday and finished with five points total while Sofianna Sundelin scored the only goal for SCSU. Sydney Lamb scored St. Cloud’s lone goal on Saturday and Abbey Murphy netted two goals for the Gophers. The St. Cloud State women’s hockey team is now 8-16-2 overall on the year.

Looking Forward

1/30 | WTRACK – CSB Invitational (Collegeville, MN )

1/30 | WHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs St. Thomas (Lee & Penny Anderson Arena. St. Paul, Minn, 2:00 p.m.) (RadioX)

1/30 | WBB – St. Cloud State vs Moorhead (Moorhead, MN, 5:30 p.m.)

1/30 | WTRACK – St. Olaf Invitational (Northfield, MN, 6:00 p.m.)

1/30 | MHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. Miami (Herb Brooks National Hockey Center) (7:00 p.m.) (KVSC)

1/30 | MBB – St. Cloud State vs Moorhead (Moorhead, MN, 7:30 p.m.)

1/31 | WTRACK – St. Olaf Invitational (Northfield, MN, 10:00 a.m.)

1/31 | MSWIM – SCSU Diving Invite (Halenbeck Hall, TBA)

1/31 | WSWIM – SCSU Diving Invite (Halenbeck Hall, TBA)

1/31 | WBB – St. Cloud State vs Minnesota Crookston (Crookston, MN, 1:00 p.m)

1/31 | WREST – SCSU vs Augustana (Halenbeck Hall, 1:00 p.m.)

1/31 | TENNIS – SCSU at Winona State (Winona, MN, 1:30 p.m.)

1/31 | WHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs St. Thomas (Lee & Penny Anderson Arena. St. Paul, Minn, 2:00 p.m.) (RadioX)

1/24 | WBB – St. Cloud State vs Northern State (Halenbeck Hall, 2:00 p.m)

1/24 | MBB – St. Cloud State vs Minnesota Crookston (Crookston, MN, 3:00 p.m)

1/24 | MHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. Miami (Herb Brooks National Hockey Center) (6:00 p.m.) (KVSC)