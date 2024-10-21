Huskies Sports Weekly Wrap 10/14-10/20

Scores

WVB | St. Cloud State 3, Minnesota-Duluth 0

WHOCKEY | Ohio State 5, St. Cloud State 1

MHOCKEY | Michigan 3, St. Cloud State 0

WSOC | St. Cloud State 4, MSU Moorhead 0

WXC | Tori Neubauer Invitational – 11th Place

WHOCKEY | St. Cloud State 3, Ohio State 3

MHOCKEY | St. Cloud State 4, Michigan 0

WVB | St. Cloud State 3, Bemidji State 0

WSOC | Saginaw Valley State 2, St. Cloud State 0

MSOC | St. Cloud State 2, Northern State 1

News

10/14 – Foley Named NSIC Offensive Player of the Week

St. Cloud State fifth-year outside hitter Kenzie Foley was named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Offensive Player of the Week, last week. Foley has now earned conference Player of the Week honors 11 times in her career and four times this season.

10/14 – Austin Burnevik Named NCHC Rookie of The Week

Following his strong weekend against Bemidji State, freshman forward Austin Burnevik has been tabbed as the NCHC Rookie of the Week by the conference. Burnevik finished this weekend’s series vs Bemidji State with three goals, two assists, and a +4 plus/minus. He is the first Husky to produce three goals and five points through the first three games of the season since Patrick Newell had six points in 2018-19. His three goals and five points on the season lead the team.

10/18 – 10/19 – Women’s Hockey Battles Defending National Champs

St. Cloud State Women’s Hockey dropped their first game of the season last Friday night in the series opener against No. 2 Ohio State, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud. Fifth-year goaltender Sanni Ahola would total a season-high 43 saves, but the Huskies would fall 5-1.

Game two would see the Huskies bounce back. Goals from fifth-year forwards Brieja (BREE-YUH) Parent and Abby Promersberger tied the game at two early in the second period, where the game would remain tied until late in the third. Ohio State would take a 3-2 lead with three minutes left in the game, but Senior Defensemen Dayle Ross knotted the game at three with just over 60 seconds left to send the contest in to overtime. The bonus conference point would not be decided after five minutes of OT, so both teams would send their best skaters out for the shootout. Freshman goaltender Emilia Kyrkkö (KUH-REE-KOH), who had been the rock for the Huskies all day, came up big. Kyrkkö would stop all three Buckeyes in the shootout, in addition to her 45 saves, to give the Huskies the shootout victory.

10/18 – 10/19 – Men’s Hockey Splits With Michigan

St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey split a two-game series with the Michigan Wolverines over the weekend. It was the first time since March 22nd, 2002 that St. Cloud State played hockey in Ann Arbor Michigan. The Huskies would lose game one in Ann Arbor 3-0, although the Huskies never surrendered an even-strength goal. Game two would see the script flip, with the Huskies being the ones to shut out the Wolverines. Sophomore goaltender Isak Posch (PAW-SH) stopped all 24 shots he faced between the pipes, as Tyson Gross, Grant Achan (UH-SHAWN), Gavyn Thoreson, and Barett Hall all added goals to topple Michigan 4-0. The win marked the first time in program history the Huskies have beaten the Wolverines.

10/20 – St. Cloud State Men’s Soccer Falls in 2-1 Loss to Saginaw Valley State

St. Cloud State Men’s Soccer dropped their fourth straight game as they would be defeated 2-1 by Saginaw Valley State last Sunday morning. The Cardinals got the scoring started in the 12th minute to take a 1-0 lead. The Cardinals would strike again late in the first half to double their lead off a free kick. The Huskies offense struggled mightily in the first half as they only produced two shots with none coming on goal. The offense picked up in the second half for the Huskies as they tallied 10 shots in the half with four coming on goal. St. Cloud State made a late surge in the game as Eduardo Balduino put the Huskies on the board with a goal in the 79th minute. However, the Huskies were unable to complete the comeback, and they would be defeated 2-1.

10/20 – Huskies Women’s Soccer Topples Northern State

St. Cloud State Women’s Soccer, backed by two quick goals over a span of two minutes, beat Northern State, 2-1, on Sunday afternoon at Husky Stadium. SCSU’s leading scorer, junior forward Ellie Primerano scored the game-tying goal while freshman defender Izzy Halunen scored the game-winning goal to propel the Huskies to victory. The two tallies came 108 seconds apart, and improved the Huskies unbeaten streak to seven games.

Looking Forward

10/22 | WVB – St. Cloud State vs. Minnesota Crookston (Halenbeck Hall, 6:00 p.m. CT)

10/25 | MSOC – St. Cloud State vs. Roosevelt (Chicago, IL, 2:00 p.m. CT)

10/25 | WSOC – St. Cloud State vs. Southwest Minnesota State (Marshall, MN, 5:00 p.m. CT)

10/25 | WVB – St. Cloud State vs. Northern State (Adberdeen, SD, 6:00 p.m. CT)

10/25 | WHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. St. Thomas (Mendota Heights, MN, 6:00 p.m. CT)

10/25 | MHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. Augustana (St. Cloud, MN, 7:00 p.m. CT)

10/26 | SWIM – St. Cloud State @ Carleton Diving Invite (Northfield, MN)

10/26 | WXC – NSIC Championships (Minot, ND, 11:15 a.m. CT)

10/26 | WHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. St. Thomas (St. Cloud, MN, 11:30 a.m. CT)

10/26 | MHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. Augustana (St. Cloud, MN, 5:00 p.m. CT)

10/26 | WVB – St. Cloud State vs. MSU Moorhead (Moorhead, MN, 3:30 p.m. CT)

10/27 | MSOC – St. Cloud State vs. Illinois Springfield (Springfield, IL, Noon, CT)

10/27 | WSOC – St. Cloud State vs. Sioux Falls (Sioux Falls, SD, 1:00 p.m. CT)