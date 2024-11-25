Huskies Sports Weekly Wrap 11/18 – 11/24

Scores

MBB | St. Cloud State 66, Upper Iowa 65

WVB | St. Cloud State 3, Sioux Falls 0

WSOC | Minnesota State 2, St. Cloud State 0

WHOCKEY | Minnesota 5, St. Cloud State 2

MHOCKEY | St. Cloud State 3, Colorado College 2

WBB | St. Cloud State 72, Michigan Tech 61

MBB | St. Cloud State 93, Northland College 43

WVB | St. Cloud State 3, Northern State 0

WHOCKEY | St. Cloud State 3, Minnesota 1

MHOCKEY | Colorado College 1, St. Cloud State 0

WBB | Northern Michigan 63, St. Cloud State 52

WVB | St. Cloud State 3, Concordia-St. Paul 0

News

Gentry Named to U.S. Select Team

St. Cloud State Women’s Hockey fifth-year forward Emma Gentry has been named to the U.S. Collegiate Women’s Select Team that will compete at the 2024 Six Nations Tournament. It is the fourth time that Gentry has been named to a national-level team. Team USA will compete in the tournament in Tampere, Finland from Dec. 11-15, and opens play on Dec. 11 against Finland. Puck drop for that game is slated for 7 p.m. local time, or 11 a.m. central time.

Huskies Earn CSC Academic Honors

Five St. Cloud State Women’s Soccer student-athletes have been named to the 2024 College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District Women’s Soccer Team. The 2024-25 Academic All-District teams recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. From the Huskies, sophomore midfielder Cady Compton, redshirt junior goalkeeper Meriel Orham, redshirt senior midfielder Gracie Parsons, senior forward Krysten Schuster, and sophomore defender Ana Spaine earned the honor for the red and black.

Huskies Bow Out In National Tournament

St. Cloud State Women’s Soccer dropped a hard-fought game to Minnesota State in the first round of the NCAA Central Region last Friday in Mankato. Sophomore midfielder Grace Olson scored in the 14th minute to give the Huskies a 1-0 lead, marking the first time the Huskies had scored in a NCAA tournament. However, the Mavericks came back in the second half, scoring twice at the 53rd and 59th minutes to take the lead 2-1 for good. With the loss, the Huskies remain winless in the national tournament all-time.

Huskies Crush Northland College

Led by Hanif Muhammad’s career high 19 points and a stifling defense, St. Cloud State Men’s Basketball picked up their fourth win of the season last Saturday afternoon defeating Northland College. St. Cloud State would jump out to a early 13-0 lead, and things only got worse for their adversaries. As the buzzer would sound on the half, SCSU held a convincing 45-15 lead at halftime. The second half was reminiscent of the first as St. Cloud State outscored the Lumberjacks 48-28, and allowing the Huskies to walk out with a 50-point win, 93-43. The Huskies are now 4-3 following their first time in the season winning back-to-back games.

SCSU will be one of the few teams on campus next week in action, as they travel to Michigan to take on the Michigan Tech Huskies on the 27th of November.

St. Cloud State Handed First Loss By Northern Michigan

St. Cloud State Women’s Basketball was handed their first loss of the season as they were defeated 63-52 against Northern Michigan on Sunday. Both teams got off to slow offensive starts with the score favoring SCSU 12-9 at the end of the first quarter, but the Wildcats would be the only ones to right the ship. Northern Michigan would end the second break with a three point lead, and would ride a hot third quarter to lead by nearly 20 points heading into the final frame. Jada Eggebrecht would add 16 points for the Huskies in the comeback effort, but Northern Michigan rode a three point percentage north of forty percent to a double digit win.

St. Cloud State will be back in action on November 30 as they host Wisconsin Parkside at Halenbeck Hall.

Men’s Hockey Captures 4 Points in Colorado Springs

St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey continued their strong start to conference play by capturing four of the possible six points over the Colorado College Tigers in Colorado Springs last weekend.

Game one would see the Huskies start the scoring with sophomore Verner Miettinen on the powerplay. Sophomore Tyson Gross would add to the lead in the second period after a defensive mistake from CC. Although the Tigers would get one back, team scoring leader Austin Burnevik would score the game-winning goal in the second period. Colorado College would score late with an extra attacker, but cutting the lead down to one was not enough, allowing the Huskies to collect all three points up for grabs in game one of the weekend.

Game two would see the offense dry up. After three scoreless periods, Colorado College would find a game-winner in overtime from freshman Philipe Blais-Savoie, giving the Tigers a 1-0 overtime win. Even with the loss the Huskies grabbed four of the available six NCHC points out in Colorado Springs. Leaving the weekend SCSU is 9-4 on the season, with the next contest slated for the first week of December, as they take on the Omaha Mavericks in St. Cloud.

Women’s Hockey Earns Split With #3 Minnesota

St. Cloud State Women’s Hockey bounced back from their disappointing series against Minnesota State by earning 3 points against #3 Minnesota in a home & home series last weekend.

Game one would see the Huskies visit Ridder Arena, a building they’ve never won in. Unfortunately, the Huskies would leave the Twin Cities without that elusive win, in a 5-2 loss. Despite the 3 goal deficit, the Huskies remained within one goal or tied with the Gophers for the majority of the game, setting the tone for the second matchup the next day.

Back in St. Cloud, the Huskies defended their home ice at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. A second period goal midway through the frame from Abby Promersberger gave SCSU their first opening strike in almost six weeks, and Brian Idalski’s team never looked back. They’d kill a five minute major penalty to end the second period, and then come out firing in the third. A pair of goals from Brieja Parent and Avery Farrell would extend the lead to 3-0 early, and with around 15 minutes to go, the Huskies would hang on. Minnesota would add a goal to avoid the shutout, but as the horn sounded it was the Huskies, backed by nearly 40 saves from netminder Sanni Ahola, capturing their first home ice win over the Gophers since February of 2010.

Huskies Capture NSIC Championship

St. Cloud State Women’s volleyball captured the NSIC tournament championship on Sunday, capping off a perfect season in conference play.

It would all start on Saturday with a 3 set sweep over Northern State that saw the usual suspects continue their dominance for the Huskies. Kenzie Foley and Ella Thompson would lead the team in kills, allowing for the matchup between the top two NSIC teams in the final. And like they’ve done all season, the Huskies took care of business. Backed by 19 and 17 kills from Foley and Thompson, the Huskies would take down Concordia-St. Paul in four sets, capturing the conference title, and punching their ticket to the national tournament for the 5th consecutvie season. It is the third time in program history the Huskies have won the NSIC championship, and it will be their 10th time featuring in the national tournament.

Afterward, the Huskies also captured some extra hardware. Kenzie Foley, Emma Berran, Ella Thompson, and Shelby Kimm were all named to the NSIC All-Tournament team, capping off a successful weekend with yet another high. St. Cloud State will likely feature as a top seed in the national tournament, with selections going official on Monday.

Looking Forward

11/27 | MBB – St. Cloud State vs. Michigan Tech (Marquette, WI, 4:00 p.m.)

11/29 | WHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. Union (N.Y.) (Schenectady, NY, 7:00 p.m.)

11/30 | WBB – St. Cloud State vs. UW-Parksisde (Halenbeck Hall, 1:00)

11/30 | WHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. Union (N.Y.) (Schenectady, NY, 3:00 p.m.)