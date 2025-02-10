Huskies Sports Weekly Wrap 2/3-2/10

Scores

MBB | St. Cloud State 84, UMary 54

WBB | Umary 83, St. Cloud State 57

BB | Missouri Southern 3, St. Cloud State 2

WHOCKEY | St. Cloud State 3, Minnesota State 1

MHCOKEY | Western Michigan 4, St. Cloud State 0

WREST | St. Cloud State 28, Northern State 6

MBB | St. Cloud State 91, Minot State 81

BB | Missouri Southern 7, St. Cloud State 3

WHOCKEY | Minnesota State 2, St. Cloud State 2

WBB | St. Cloud State 72, Minot State 62

MHOCKEY | Western Michigan 6, St. Cloud State 1

SB | St. Cloud State 12, Regis 1 (5 Innings)

SB | St. Cloud State 4, Regis 1

BB | Missouri Southern 7, St. Cloud State 3

News

Men’s Hockey Swept By WMU

St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey saw their winless streak continue last weekend. Traveling to Kalamzaoo, Michigan, the Huskies found themselves completely outmatched by the NCHC leading Western Michigan Broncos. They’d lose the Friday game 4-0, and despite getting back sophomore goaltender Isak Posch for the Saturday game, they’d lose that one too, this time by a score 6-1. The Huskies are off next weekend before they welcome Colorado College into the Brooks Center.

Women’s Hockey Takes 4 Points From Mavs

St. Cloud State Women’s Hockey gathered four points for the second straight weekend against in-state rival the Minnesota State Mavericks last weekend in a home-and-home series. Led by the scoring attack of Sophomore forwards Alice Sauriol (Soar-e-uhl) and Soffiana Sundelin (Sun-dee-lyn) and steady goaltending, the Huskies would win on home ice Friday 3-1, before drawing 2-2 the next day in Mankato. St. Cloud State takes on the Minnesota Gophers next weekend as they begin to wrap up conference play.

SCSU Softball Sweeps Home Opening Series

St. Cloud State Softball swept their non-conference doubleheader against Regis (Colo.) last Sunday at the Husky Dome in St. Cloud. The Huskies beat the Rangers 12-2 in the first game and 4-1 in the second game, pushing their record to 4-1 on the young season. It was the first time both teams had met in history.

The Huskies will play two sets of doubleheaders in Iowa next week against Truman State and William Jewell.

Looking Forward

2/12-2/14 | WSWIM – NSIC Championships

2/14 | MBB – St. Cloud State vs. Wayne State (Wayne, NE, 5:30 p.m. CT)

2/14 | WHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. Minnesota (Minneapolis, 6:00 p.m. CT)

2/14 | WREST – St. Cloud State vs. Minot State (Halenbeck Hall, 7:00 p.m. CT)

2/14 | WBB – St. Cloud State vs. Wayne State (Wayne, NE, 7:30 p.m. CT)

2/15 | WTENNIS – St. Cloud State vs. Winona State (Sartell, MN, 12:30 p.m. CT)

2/15 | WHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. Minnesota State (Brooks Center, 3:00 p.m. CT)

2/15 | MBB – St. Cloud State vs. Augustana (Sioux Falls, 3:30 p.m. CT)

2/15 | WBB – St. Cloud State vs. Augustana (Sioux Falls, 5:30 p.m. CT)

2/15 | SB – St. Cloud State vs. Truman State (Sioux Center, IA, 7:00 p.m. CT)

2/15 | SB – St. Cloud State vs. Truman State (Sioux Center, IA, 9:00 p.m. CT)

2/16 | WREST – St. Cloud State vs. Umary (Bismarck, ND, 2:00 p.m. CT)

2/17 | SB – St. Cloud State vs. William Jewell (Sioux Center, IA, 2:00 p.m. CT)

2/17 | SB – St. Cloud State vs. William Jewell (Sioux Center, IA, 4:00 p.m. CT)

