Huskies Sports Weekly Wrap – 9/2 – 9/8

Scores

9/05 WSOC | Michigan Tech 1, St. Cloud State 0

9/05 WVB | #21 Cal Poly Pomona 3, St. Cloud State 0

9/05 MSOC | Truman State 1, St. Cloud State 0

9/06 WVB | St. Cloud State 3, #12 Chaminade 1

9/06 WXC | Toni St. Pierre Invitational – 4th place

9/06 WVB | St. Cloud State 3, #8 Cal State San Bernardino 0

9/07 WVB | St. Cloud State 3, #1 Cal State LA 0

9/07 WSOC | St. Cloud State 2, Northern Michigan 1

9/07 MSOC | St. Thomas 3, St. Cloud State 2

News

9/06 SWIM – St. Cloud State Swim & Dive Announces Season Schedule

The Huskies will compete in 11 meets this upcoming season, three of which will be at home. Their season debut will come against the Wildcats of Northern Michigan the first week of October, here in St. Cloud. Afterwards the Huskies will embark on a nine-meet traveling schedule that includes trips to Eau Claire, Rochester, La Crosse, Northfield, St. Paul, Collegeville, and Brookings. Both Men’s & Women’s teams will have their regular season schedules run through January.

When the regular season concludes, the NISC Championships are from Feb. 12-15 in Fargo, ND. The GLIAC Championships will be hosted in Holland, MI from Feb 19-22. Should any Huskies qualify for NCAA Championships, they will compete in Indianapolis from Mar. 12-15.

9/06 WXC – Cross Country Starts off Running

St. Cloud State Cross Country opened their season by placing 4th at the Toni St. Pierre Invitational. Five Huskies, including Greta Freed, Cambrie Kowal, Lauren Sertich, Paige Beason, and Alena Donahue raced to new 5k cross country personal bests. Three Huskies made their team debuts as well, those being Sophomores Tegan Michalak and Mady Muehr as well as MerriAnna Johnson. Senior Cambrie Kowal led the team, finishing 9th overall with a time of 19:15.6.

9/07 WVB – Huskies Impress at Yotes Classic

St. Cloud State volleyball came into the 2024-2025 season with lofty expectations, being picked to finish third in the NSIC conference. They opened the season in California for the Yotes classic, where they were tasked with four ranked opponents in three days. The Huskies walked away from San Bernardino with three wins over the twelfth, eighth, and first ranked teams in the country. Their win over the first ranked Cal State LA was just the second win over a number one ranked team in program history. St. Cloud State head coach Chad Braegelmann kept it humble following the successful weekend, calling the team’s performance “solid.”

9/07 WSOC – Huskies Earn Season’s First Win

St. Cloud State women’s soccer picked up their first win of the season on Saturday, besting Northern Michigan. Junior forward Ellie Primerano opened the scoring in the 26th minute, and the Huskies would take the lead into the halftime break. Sophomore forward Linsey Trapino would add another score off a free kick in the second half, and redshirt junior goalkeeper Meriel Orham made eight saves in the Huskies’ 2-1 win.

9/07 MSOC – Huskies Fall to St. Thomas

St. Cloud State men’s soccer fell short in a 3-2 loss to St. Thomas on Saturday. Philip Caputo and Yanis Smeg added the tallies for the Huskies, but St. Thomas scored the third, decisive goal in the 80th minute to drop the Huskies to 0-2 on the season. St. Cloud State will look to earn their first win on Friday, September 13, when they’ll be hosted for Upper Iowa’s home opener.

Looking Forward

9/13 | MSOC – St. Cloud State vs. Upper Iowa (Husky Stadium, St. Cloud, MN – 7:00 p.m. CT) (Sports Stream)

9/13 | WSOC – St. Cloud State vs. Roosevelt (Chicago, IL – 2:00 p.m. CT)

9/13 | WVB – St. Cloud State vs. Findlay (Ohio) (Houghton, MI – 11:30 a.m. CT) (Radio X)

9/14 | WVB – St. Cloud State vs. Northern Michigan (Houghton, MI – 9:00 a.m. CT) (Radio X)

9/14 | WVB – St. Cloud State vs. Michigan Tech (Houghton, MI – 2:00 p.m. CT) (Radio X)