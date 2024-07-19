Huskies Sports Wrap – July 19, 2024

Brian Moos / Program Director

Baseball: Former St. Cloud State Pitcher Ethan Lanthier was selected in the MLB Draft on Tuesday. The New York Mets selected the former Husky in the 12th round of the draft. Lanthier spent two seasons with SCSU (2022-23) and earned an All-NSIC first team nod in his first season. He pitched over 68 innings during his time for the Huskies, sporting a 3.67 ERA. Lanthier transferred up to division one baseball last season, pitching for the Kansas Jayhawks.

Wrestling: On Thursday, junior Nick Novak and graduate Anthony Herrera earned CSC Academic All-America honors. Novak and Herrera became the 10th and 11th Huskies in program history named Academic All-Americans. Novak, a mechanical engineering major, earned the honor with a 3.56 GPA. Herrera, who is pursuing a master’s degree in sports management, maintains a 3.89 GPA.

Volleyball: St. Cloud State Volleyball was named a recipient of the AVCA Team Academic Award, on Wednesday. The award honors teams that maintain a 3.3 GPA or higher on a four-point scale. For the 2023-24 academic year, SCSU Volleyball recorded a 3.4 GPA. For head coach Chad Braegelmann, this is the ninth straight time his Huskies have earned this award.

Men’s Hockey: On Wednesday it was announced that Eric Rud was hired to the St. Cloud State men’s hockey coaching staff. Rud is a former two-time WCHA defensive player of the year in his playing time with Colorado College, where he was also a two-season captain. Outside of his collegiate days with the Tigers, he is a familiar name for SCSU hockey. Prior to his new coaching position starting this season, Rud spent stints at SCSU from 2005-10 with the men’s team and was the women’s hockey head coach from 2014-19. After SCSU announced his hiring, Rud was quoted as saying, “My wife got her teaching degree from St. Cloud State and our three kids graduated from St. Cloud Tech. We are thrilled to be coming home.”

Track & Field/Cross Country: On Friday, St. Cloud State announced a new addition to its track & field/cross country coaching staff. Frankie Bakalars has been hired as one of head coach Gabrielle Brown’s assistant coaches. Bakalars was a graduate assistant for the University of Dubuque in Iowa the last two seasons. Bakalars was previously a hammer and weight thrower for Saint Mary’s University of Minn. during his athletic career. He was a three-time All-Conference in both the hammer and weight throw from 2018-2022.