Huskies Start Off in Seattle With a Loss to Simon Fraser

By: Jake Bedell / KVSC Sports Director / @silentforte

The last two matches have not been kind to the Huskies. After a tough sweep at the hands of Central Washington Friday night, SCSU came to Seattle to face their first ranked opponent. With Simon Fraser across the net, St. Cloud state gave it their all as they came up just short. Simon Fraser won the match 3-0, handing SCSU their second straight loss.

This got off the way of St. Cloud State, with the Huskies taking the first point in all three sets.But as things rolled on, Simon Fraser showed composure and poise. They got better and better as each set went on, winning all three in come from behind fashion. On the back of Freshman phenom Brooke Dexter (14 Kills, 9 Digs), SFU stayed resilient and won all 3 sets by the tightest of margins. Despite the best efforts of Linsey Rachel (15 Kills, 9 Digs), and Chad Braegelmann, SCSU fell to 5-2.

Up next for the Huskies, it’s Seattle Pacific University on Saturday night. They’ll square up with the host team at 6pm Pacific Time, looking to snap their first losing skid. That game can be caught on the KVSC Sports Stream. For SFU, they’ll take on Hawaii Pacific University at 8pm Saturday night from Seattle, before flying back up North.