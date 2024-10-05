Huskies Sweep Lakers, Improve to 4-0 Before Conference Play

By Carl Goenner / Sports Director



The St. Cloud State women’s hockey team defeated the Mercyhurst

Lakers 2-0 at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on Saturday.

(CENTERICEVIEW)

The Husky offense found the back of the net 10:28 into the game when Dayle Ross received a pass from Carmen Bray and used a powerful wrist shot to give the Huskies a 1-0 lead that they would take into the intermission.

The second period was much of the same as the Huskies controlled the game and just 4 minutes and 30 seconds in, Ella Annick gave St Cloud State a 2-0 lead. After a scoreless third period, the Huskies moved on to take a 2-0 win completing the series sweep over Mercyhurst.

Next Up: The Huskies head north to face off against Bemidji State on Friday. Those games will be broadcast live on 97.5 RadioX with Brian Moos on the call.