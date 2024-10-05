Oct 5, 2024

Huskies Sweep Lakers, Improve to 4-0 Before Conference Play

By Carl Goenner / Sports Director


The St. Cloud State women’s hockey team defeated the Mercyhurst
Lakers 2-0 at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on Saturday.

(CENTERICEVIEW)

The Husky offense found the back of the net 10:28 into the game when Dayle Ross received a pass from Carmen Bray and used a powerful wrist shot to give the Huskies a 1-0 lead that they would take into the intermission.

The second period was much of the same as the Huskies controlled the game and just 4 minutes and 30 seconds in, Ella Annick gave St Cloud State a 2-0 lead. After a scoreless third period, the Huskies moved on to take a 2-0 win completing the series sweep over Mercyhurst.

Next Up: The Huskies head north to face off against Bemidji State on Friday. Those games will be broadcast live on 97.5 RadioX with Brian Moos on the call.

Thank You Underwriters

next
prev