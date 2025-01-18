Huskies Swept By ASU

Following a blown two-goal lead the previous night, St. Cloud State Men’s hockey was aiming to bounce back against NCHC conference leaders the Arizona State Sun Devils at the Brooks Center on Saturday night.

Unfortunately for the Huskies, they’d come out a bit flat, and for the second straight night, the Huskies would trail early. On the first of the two Gavyn Thoreson penalties during the period, Arizona State’s Lukas Sillinger would beat Gavin Enright for the first score of the game. The second penalty would be killed, though, and the Huskies would push to tie the game over the final 10 minutes. Thanks to ASU netminder Gibson Homer’s 12-save period, the point leaders in the NCHC would carry a 1-0 lead into the first break.

Bill Prout (CenterIceView)

In period two, SCSU would continue its push. Added to their shot total by tallying 13 more shots on net, with the important one coming from Tyson Gross goal after an unlikely bounce of the end boards. Gibson Homer would keep the damage to one though, and a go-ahead goal from the Sun Devils was wiped off the board after a review later too, so both teams would head into the final break with the score knotted at one.

After a quick start from the Huskies in period three, St. Cloud State lost all momentum when Tyson Gross took a game-misconduct boarding penalty, which resulted in three Arizona State goals. St. Cloud State would get two goals back from Daimon Gardner and Gavyn Thoreson, which cut the lead to one, but an empty netter from Arizona State with less than a minute to go was the dagger on the day and the weekend.

After the weekend, the Huskies sit 7th in the NCHC, and get swept for the second straight weekend. On the loss, Huskies Head Coach Brett Larson would say, “I thought we played good enough to win tonight,” while also adding that he thought the Huskies “statistically played one of their best of the season.”

Up Next: The Huskies will travel to Omaha to take on the Mavericks next week, with puck drop for both the Friday and Saturday games scheduled for 7:00 p.m., where you can find Brian Moos and Alexander Fern on the call online at kvsc.org or on the main airways 88.1 FM KVSC.