Huskies Swept by UMD, Look to Rebound Against Last-Place Miami

By Alexander Fern / @AlexInTheBooth

The St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey team was swept for the first time this season over the weekend by conference foe Minnesota-Duluth.

FRIDAY

By Brian Moos

6 penalties charged to the Huskies and 4 power play goals for the Bulldogs was the story of the Friday night tilt. St. Cloud State spent 15 minutes in the penalty box and Duluth made them pay.

“One word for me, discipline. It just killed us tonight, obviously going down on a 5-on-3, going down on a 5-minute major, giving up 4 goals on those 2 scenarios… I thought Duluth was the better team tonight,” said Husky Hockey Head Coach Brett Larson.

Photo Credit: Bill Prout/CenterIceView

The star of the night was Ben Steeves. The freshman for UMD had a natural hat-trick, all coming on the power-play. Steeves led the Bulldogs from a 2-1 deficit to a 4-2 lead. The Huskies would not be able to recover from that flood of goals. Kyle Bettens added another powerplay goal for good measure to make it 5-2 early in the 3rd.

The nation’s best defensive core had a very poor showing, hurting from the absence of their Captain Spencer Meier and transfer standout Dylan Anhorn. With Anhorn out of the season, how the rest of the defensemen respond will be a factor for how the Huskies finish the season.

One of the lone bright spots tonight was Adam Ingram. The freshman had a 3 point night, with 2 goals and 1 assist. His second goal was a “greasepan” goal Larson’s staff is always looking for, which gave SCSU hope in the 3rd. After Ingram cut UMD’s lead to 2 the scoring would stop.

Richter candidate Jaxon Castor had a night to forget. Castor saw 28 shots, saving 23, but getting beat cleanly multiple times against a usually dormant Duluth offense.

SATURDAY

The Saturday tilt was played somewhat evenly through the first 7 minutes, and even seemed to tilt in SCSU’s favor at some points.

But once again, a costly penalty let Luke Loheit net another UMD Power-Play goal and gave the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead. 7 minutes later, the Huskies would surrender yet another goal on the man disadvantage to Ben Steeves, giving Steeves his 4th Power-Play goal of the weekend, and notching him the NCHC Rookie-of-the-Week.

One minute after the Steeves goal, a questionable call on a hit behind the UMD net led to a 2 minute man advantage for SCSU. But as the weekend was going for SCSU, they gave up their first Short-Handed goal of the season to veteran Jesse Jacques and the game was 3-0 heading into the first intermission.

3rd year Captain Spencer Meier missed Friday’s game with the Stomach Flu, but decided that he was good enough to get on the ice on Saturday.

Meier looked fine on the ice during the first period, but during the first intermission, something went wrong.

“Spenny (Spencer) got out of the first period and then went back into the locker room and was throwing up. He was passing out too, but I really love the kid for trying to help the team.” Head coach Brett Larson said.

Jami Krannila netted two goals on the night, to make it a 3-2 game, but UMD fought through it, and Owen Gallatin scored to essentially put the game out of reach. Ethan AuCoin scored his first collegiate goal for SCSU on Saturday to make it 4-3, but Isaac Howard and Dominic James scored after to give the Bulldogs a 6-3 victory, and the sweep.

THIS WEEKEND

The Huskies are now ranked 5th in both the USCHO and PairWise rankings coming into their weekend battle with the Miami Redhawks at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

SCSU holds a 30-19-4 record with the Redhawks including 19-7-1 at the Herb.

Miami is coming off of as sweep as well, as they lost to North Dakota in a close one on Friday, and a boat-race 8-0 loss on Saturday. Although SCSU should not overlook this team, as Miami split with SCSU at home earlier this season.

KEYS TO THE WEEKEND

There is really only one key that NEEDS to be figured out. The penalty-kill.

SCSU is now 53rd in the country out of 61 teams in NCAA hockey with the basis of Penalty-killing.

SCSU surrendered 6 PPG in Duluth over last weekend, and the PK has been one of the downfalls of an otherwise great season for SCSU.

Goaltending needs to pick up again this weekend as well. Against UMD, The Huskies went into the weekend leading the nation in team save percentage (.926) and ranked No. 2 in scoring defense (1.92). Senior Jaxon Castor and junior Dominic Basse combined for an .815 save percentage and the Huskies gave up 11 goals in the series.

In perspective, the most goals the Huskies had given up in a series this season had been eight against Miami and SCSU had given up four goals or less in a seven of its 12 series this season. So a chance for some revenge for one, or both goalies this weekend.

Top line talent has not been showing up lately as well. Grant Cruikshank had a goal this weekend, but neither Micah Miller or Kyler Kupka registered a point. In fact, Miller hasn’t recorded a goal since the Western Michigan series this season. For the Huskies to continue to pick up pace in the national polling this year, Micah and Kupka need to play well.

The International line has not been performing to expectations as well. Well actually, Krannila and Okabe have both played very well this season and are both in the top 3 in points on the team. Krannila leads the team in points.

Veeti Miettinen sits fifth on the team in points. And even though he sits there, it feels as if he isn’t performing to potential.

The Toronto Maple Leafs draft pick has 6 goals, 15 assists for 21 points this season, but hasn’t scored since the Colorado College home series. He has benefitted from a new spot on the Power-Play, so that might help him in the long run.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The Huskies desperately need something positive this weekend and they are definitely playing with a bit of a fire.

“It’s the first time that we’re showing up to the rink on Monday with a sour taste in our mouth,” Huskies head coach Brett Larson said. “This is the first time coming away from a weekend when we didn’t play our best and knowing that we need to get back to work this week to get back on our game.”

Here is what to expect…

Lines to be similar to Saturday against UMD

Don’t be surprised if the Huskies dress 6 Defenseman and bring an extra forward on the ice

This might be the week that the Huskies decide their Number 1 Goaltender

Expect Penalty-Kill to be somewhat improved

HOW TO LISTEN

Both games this weekend will be broadcasted live on 88.1 FM KVSC with Brian Moos on Play-by-Play and Alexander Fern as the analyst. Max Steigauf will be in studio for pre, and postgame reports as well as the intermission reports. Puck drop on Friday is at 7:37 and on Saturday at 6:07. Pregame will begin 20 minutes before puck drop on both days.