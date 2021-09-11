Huskies Take Their First Loss In Washington

By: Jake Bedell / KVSC Sports Director / @silentforte

St. Cloud State took their first loss of the young season to the Central Washington Wildcats on Friday night in Ellensburg. Driven offensively by Marianna Payne and Ashley Kaufman, the two combined for 17 Kills, 11 Digs, and 3 Total Blocks. But it was the young Sophomore Tia Andaya that would energize her team to the victory picking up 13 Assists, and swatting a triple double (10 Kills, 13 Assists, 10 Digs).

Set 1 looked to be a 50/50 match. SCSU led 12-8, but 3 straight kills by Central Washington would make it a 1-point set. After an attack error by Linsey Rachel that tied things up, it was a back and forth match until Tia Andaya came out with a commanding Kill to put CWU on top. The Wildcats would not look back, and 5th year Leanna Shymanski would grab the final point, 25-21.

Set 2 was much of the same. There were 5 ties, and 2 lead changes. SCSU stayed within 3 points of the Wildcats for most of the set but would only lead once. They led 11-10, just before Ashley Kaufman tied things up for CWU, who took a lead at 13 and held on to the end. All totaled, Central Washington took Set 2 25-23.

Set 3 was the toughest set loss of the year for SCSU. With a 4 All Tie, Tia Andaya sent a perfect serve shot into the cross-court corner to give CWU the lead. The Wildcats opened a 3-point lead, and never looked back. Multiple attack errors by both teams were a theme of the contest, but they got the best of the Huskies in Set 3. Capped off with a Kill by Marianna Payne, Central Washington would take the Match on a 25-14 set win.

The Huskies look to bounce back against their first ranked opponent in Seattle on Saturday. They take on #24 Simon Fraser, before going toe-to-toe with the host school, Seattle Pacific University. Both games can be found on the KVSC Sports Stream. For the Wildcats, they will wrap-up their tournament style play with a matchup against Biola (Cali) at 5pm.