Huskies to face the Lions in First Round of Central Regional play.

Written by: Josh Wheeler/@JoshWheeler23

It is that team of the year again, Huskies find themselves back in the mix for the madness of March to ensue. With all eyes on Selection Sunday last night, the Huskies awaited their first-round opponent in regional tournament play this season.

Huskies, who are currently ranked 11th, earned themselves a bid into the Central Region as the 5 seed in the tournament as they would head to Fort Hays, KS to take on the 4 seed Missouri Southern State Lions in the first round of the tournament.

Huskies are fresh off their NSIC Tournament appearance where they fell 62-39 to the University of Minnesota-Duluth. St. Cloud State did however, clinch their NSIC regular season championship with a 19-2 conference record alongside an 21-4 record overall; Huskies had not tallied a regular season title since 1983-1984 – nearly 40 years ago.

This weekend’s matchup will be the first-ever matchup with Missouri Southern State and unlike previous years the Regional tournament will be held in Fort Hays, KS; the winner of MSSU-SCSU would go on to face Fort Hays State who currently holds the 1 seed or Minnesota State-Mankato at the 8 seed in the semi-final matchup.

Huskies adding their third consecutive bid following last year’s appearance which resulted in a 66-52 loss to Central Missouri in Warrensburg, MO last March and the 2019-2020 regional appearance which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Details regarding St. Cloud State’s first round matchup against Missouri Southern State soon to follow in the coming days.