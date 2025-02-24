Huskies Weekly Sports Wrap 2/17-2/23

Scores

SB | St. Cloud State 6, UW-Parkside 2

SB | St. Cloud State 4, Upper Iowa 0

SB | St. Cloud State 5, Wayne State 2

WHOCKEY | Ohio State 5, St. Cloud State 3

MBB | Minnesota State 70, St. Cloud State 52

SB | St. Cloud State 5, Grand Valley State 0

MHOCKEY | Colorado College 4, St. Cloud State 3

WBB | Minnesota State 96, St. Cloud State 61

WHOCKEY | Ohio State 3, St. Cloud State 2

MBB | St. Cloud State 70, Winona State 23

WBB | St. Cloud State 80, Winona State 47

SB | St. Cloud State 6, William Jewell 3 (10 inn.)

MHOCKEY | St. Cloud State 4, Colorado College 2

SB | St. Cloud State 16, Truman State 3 (5 inn.)

WTENNIS | Bemidji State 4, St. Cloud State 3

News

Huskies Take 3 Points Against Colorado College

St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey snapped their 12 game winless streak last weekend when they battled the Colorado College Tigers at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. The Huskies would lose on Friday, 4-3, despite Head Coach Brett Larson saying his team “checked all the boxes.” That effort was rewarded on Saturday night with a three-goal outburst in the first period, two of which came from Sophomore forward Barett Hall, and a 4-2 win. Sophomore goaltender Isak Posch, who made his first two home starts in over two months, made 43 saves in Saturday’s win. The Huskies will take to the road to face the defending national champion Denver Pioneers this week.

Women’s Hockey Wraps Regular Season In Ohio State

St. Cloud State Women’s Hockey was unable to overcome two slow starts as they fell twice against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus last week. Both times, the Huskies found themselves down by multiple goals, but erased 3-0 and 2-0 Buckeye leads before surrendering game winners on Friday and Saturday respectively.

The WCHA tournament is all that remains on the SCSU schedule, as they’ll travel to Duluth this week to take on the Bulldogs in the first round of tourney play.

Basketball Enters Tournament Season

St. Cloud State Women’s Basketball concluded their regular season in dominant fashion last Saturday with an 80-47 win over Winona State. The red and black were led in scoring by Jada Eggebrecht, who tallied 19 points, while the Huskies held the Warriors to just 27.6% from the field. St. Cloud will be back in action for the NSIC tournament next week, where they’ll host Minot State on Wednesday. The winner of that game will face Concordia St. Paul on Saturday.

On the flip side of the court, the Huskies Men’s Basketball squad also wrapped their season against the Winona State Warriors, defeating them 70-65. They were led by 18 points each from Luke Winkel and Kynan Phillipe and outrebounded the Warriors 43-27. This Husky squad will also host a first-round NISC tournament game, where they’ll take on the Bemidji State Beavers on Wednesday.

Softball Contines Early Season Play

St. Cloud State Softball split their final two games at the Parkway Dome in Rosemont, Illinois. The Huskies fell to William Jewell, 6-3 in 10 innings before taking down Truman State in their final contest in Illinois. They currently sit at a record of 12-4 on the season and will travel to Florida to play 12 games from Feb. 28 through March 7. All of the games will be played at Legends Way in Clermont.

Looking Forward

2/24 | BB – St. Cloud State vs. Augustana (Sioux Falls, SD, 3:00 p.m)

2/24 | BB – St. Cloud State vs. Augustana (Sioux Falls, SD, 6:00 p.m)

2/25 | BB – St. Cloud State vs. Augustana (Sioux Falls, SD, 1:00 p.m)

2/25 | BB – St. Cloud State vs. Augustana (Sioux Falls, SD, 4:00 p.m)

2/26 | MBB – NSIC Tournament first round – St. Cloud State vs. Bemidji State (Halenbeck Hall, 7:30 p.m.)

2/26 | WBB – NSIC Tournament First Round – St. Cloud State vs. Minot State (Halenbeck Hall, 5:30 p.m.)

2/27 | WTENNIS – St. Cloud State vs. Minnesota Morris (Sartell, MN, 4:30 p.m.)

2/28-3/1 | WTRACK – NSIC Indoor Championships (Mankato, MN)

2/28 | BB – St. Cloud State vs. Adams State (Phoenix, AZ, 1:00 p.m.)

2/28 | SB – St. Cloud State vs. Franklin Pierce (Clermont, FL, 1:00 p.m.)

2/28 | WHOCKEY – WCHA Tournament First Round – St. Cloud State vs. Minnesota Duluth (Duluth, MN, 2:00 p.m.)

2/28 | SB – St. Cloud State vs. Saint Anslem (Clermont, FL, 3:15 p.m.)

2/28 | MHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. Denver (Denver, CO, 8:00 p.m.)

3/1 | SB – St. Cloud State vs. West Virginia Wesleyan (Clermont, FL, 9:00 a.m.)

3/1 | WREST – Super Region V Championships (Sioux Falls, SD, 10:00 a.m.)

3/1 | BB – St. Cloud State vs. Adams State (Pheonix, AZ, 1:00 p.m.)

3/1 | WHOCKEY – WCHA Tournament First Round – St. Cloud State vs. Minnesota Duluth (Duluth, MN, 1:00 p.m.)

3/1 | SB – St. Cloud State vs. Dominican N.Y. (Clermont, FL, 1:45 p.m.)

3/1 | BB – St. Cloud State vs. Adams State (Pheonix, AZ, 3:00 p.m.)

3/1 | MHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. Denver (Denver, CO, 7:00 p.m.)