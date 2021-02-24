Huskies Women’s and Men’s Hoops Earn Conference Honors

By Nathan Daggett / sports@kvsc.org / Photos by SCSU Athletics

The NSIC released the Women’s and Men’s conference awards on Wednesday and many St. Cloud State players were awarded for their performances this season.

The Women’s Team saw Brehna Evans named the NSIC North Division Defensive Player of the Year and was a part of the North Division First Team as she helped lead the Huskies’ number one defense in the NSIC.

Evans is the first player at St. Cloud State to be named the NSIC Defensive Player of the Year. She led SCSU with 29 steals and tallied two or more steals in ten games this season.

Evans led SCSU averaging 15 points per game and shooting 40% from the field. She notched her career-high with 28 points in early February.

Tori Wortz joined Evans on the NSIC North Division First Team. Wortz averaged 14 points per game for the Huskies this season. This will be Wortz’s fourth All-Conference honor during her time at SCSU and she is the first four-time All-NSIC recipient in program history.

Nikki Kilboten was placed on the North Division’s Second Team for the third consecutive season. Kilboten lead SCSU with 89 rebounds and was fourth in the NSIC in total blocks.

Brehna Evans

Tori Wortz

Nikki Kilboten

The Men’s Basketball Team saw Anthony Roberts named to the NSIC North First Team as he finished second in scoring with 21 points per game. He also finished sixth in rebounding with 8 rebounds per game. Roberts collected six double-doubles this season and connected on 38 three pointers, which was third best in the NSIC.

Roberts never scored in single-digits and scored a career-high 34 points against Concordia-St. Paul in January.

Caleb Donaldson was listed as an honorable mention as he finished tenth in scoring with 16 points per game while shooting 57% from the field. Donaldson also finished seventh in assists.

Anthony Roberts

Caleb Donaldson

Both the Women’s and Men’s teams will be in Sioux Falls for the NSIC Tournament this weekend.