Huskies Women’s Hockey Caps Historic Season with Sweep

Max Steigauf / Sports Director / @MSteigauf

St. Cloud now will have a rematch with the Bulldogs in the WCHA quarter-finals.

There is no other way to describe this season other than historic for St. Cloud’s women’s hockey team. Last season the Huskies went 9-23-3 and were picked to finish 7th in the eight team WCHA this year. That same team turned things around in a big way, and finished off their historic season with a sweep of the Minnesota State Mavericks.

In game one on Friday the Mavericks started the scoring when midway through the first period Jamie Nelson would take a shot off the faceoff and hit the far post to give the Mavericks a 1-0 lead. St. Cloud and the Mavericks continued to play back and forth until the end of the first period.

In the second period the Huskies got on the board. Addi Scribner would shoot a puck off the iron on the glove side of Lauren Barbro to tie the game 1-1. The Huskies started to take control of the puck a lot more in the second period and it would pay off again for the cardinal and black. About a minute and a half after Scribner tied the game up Klara Hymlarova would rocket a puck past Barbro to give the Huskies their first lead of the game. St. Cloud would explode for another two goals from Hymlarova and Courtney Hall to take a 4-1 lead into the second intermission.

Taylor Lind celebrates with her teammates Jenninna Nylund Emma Gentry and Klara Hymlarova (from Left to Right) after scoring on Friday. Photo Credit: St. Cloud State Athletics

St. Cloud carried their scoring momentum into the third period when Captain Taylor Lind roofed a loose puck to give the Huskies a 5-1 lead about a minute into the third period. The Mavericks would mount a counter in the third scoring two goals within ten seconds of each other cutting the Huskies lead to 5-3. This was the fourth time this season the Mavericks have scored two goals within a minute of each other. It wouldn’t be enough to beat St. Cloud. The Huskies added another goal, courtesy of Courtney Hall, in the final 30 seconds to take a 6-3 victory.

In game two the Huskies were looking to make history. With a win the Huskies would tie their best WCHA record and also break the team point record for a single season. The team would also tie the best win total in program history as well. Oh, and not to mention all this was coming on senior day too.

The Huskies seemed determined to finish the sweep. This time the Huskies would score first. Emma Gentry would win an offensive zone draw passing it to Addi Scribner who once again got the Huskies on the board with a goal. Once again though the first period would be a back-and-forth affair with shots on goal being 7-6 in favor of the Mavericks heading into the first intermission.

Addi Scribner (center) hugs her teammates Taytum Geier (right) and Dayle Ross (left) on Saturday after scoring a goal. Photo Credit: St. Cloud State Athletics

Once again though the Huskies would explode in the second period. Addi Scribner, Courtney Hall and Grace Wolfe all tallied goals for the Huskies in the second period pushing St. Cloud’s lead to 4-0. The Mavericks would once again punch back getting a goal late into the middle period but heading into the second intermission it was 4-1 Huskies.

The third period would once again be a back-and-forth battle, but Jenniina Nylund would give the Huskies some more breathing room with her 14th goal of the season. The Mavericks would tally another goal off a powerplay, but it was too little too late for Mankato and the Huskies swept the Mavericks winning game two 5-2.

St. Cloud is now #11 in the Pairwise and needs some help with getting into the NCAA tournament. For now St. Cloud is focused on their WCHA quarterfinal against the Duluth Bulldogs. The Huskies are 0-3-1 against Duluth this year, but if this Huskies team has proven anything it’s that they can beat any team at any given time. Game one for the WCHA quarterfinals will be Friday at 3 p.m. on RadioX and Saturday at 5 p.m. on RadioX and if needed a game on Sunday at 3 p.m. on RadioX