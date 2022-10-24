Oct 24, 2022
Huskies Women’s Soccer Snuff Out Dragons
By Carl Goenner / KVSC Sports Reporter
The Huskies started out strong as the defense helped keep the ball away from
goaltender Evie Kohn. Jenna Domingues scored the first goal of the game with an
assist from Ellie Primerano with 16:53 remaining in the first half. Soon after, the lead
would grow to 2 as a shot from Primerano bounced off the crossbar and Dominguez
would score on the rebound.
St. Cloud State entered halftime with a score of 2-0 andheld the Dragons to zero shots on goal. MSU Moorhead increased their attack in the second half but it wasn’t enough and after Niamhe Taylor-Hughes added another goal helping the Huskies take a 3-0 victory.