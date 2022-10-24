Huskies Women’s Soccer Snuff Out Dragons

By Carl Goenner / KVSC Sports Reporter

The Huskies started out strong as the defense helped keep the ball away from

goaltender Evie Kohn. Jenna Domingues scored the first goal of the game with an

assist from Ellie Primerano with 16:53 remaining in the first half. Soon after, the lead

would grow to 2 as a shot from Primerano bounced off the crossbar and Dominguez

would score on the rebound.

St. Cloud State entered halftime with a score of 2-0 andheld the Dragons to zero shots on goal. MSU Moorhead increased their attack in the second half but it wasn’t enough and after Niamhe Taylor-Hughes added another goal helping the Huskies take a 3-0 victory.