Huskies Wrestling Update

By Max Steigauf / sports@kvsc.org / Photo by SCSU Athletics

The St. Cloud State dynasty looked to continue their tradition of success this season after having their last season cut short due to Covid-19. The Huskies used this to reload their team and it showed. They brought in new wrestlers like Paxton Creese, a true freshman who won a Minnesota state title last year, Jared Head, a former division 1 wrestler from Old Dominion who had to transfer after their program was cut last year. There are plenty more examples of exciting new additions to the Huskies’ team, but this is just to name a few.

The Huskies would start their 2021 season last week as they traveled to Bismarck, North Dakota to kick-off their season against the U of Mary Maunders. The team seemed to pick up right where they left off in March when the NCAA stopped all activities. The Huskies won 9 of the 10 matches en-route to a 31-3 beat down of the Marauders. The Huskies stumbled just once, when Devin Donovan lost his match 1-0 to Max Bruss, but it was all Huskies after that winning the final seven matches with three of those matches (125, 149, heavyweight) leading to team bonus points.

After a solid debut to the season thought the huskies hit a wall. On January 11th the team announced that it was cancelling their home opening match against Minot state due to Covid-19 concerns. Unfortunately, with how the season is set up it doesn’t look like the Huskies will be able to make up this home match. The next match for the Huskies is still up in the air so only time will tell when the huskies can continue their quest to win the NSIC for the 10th year in a row