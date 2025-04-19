Husky Baseball Loses Fourth In a Row

By Carl Goenner / Sports Director / @Carl_Goenner / St. Cloud, Minn.

-The St. Cloud State baseball team was defeated 3-16 by the Wayne State Wildcats on Saturday April 19.

Max Heard had four RBIs for the Wildcats while Carson Obrecht struck out five Husky batters.

The Huskies had a rough start, giving up a double and two singles in the first inning. An error from the Huskies at second on a Kaden Young single led to the Wildcats scoring three runs. With one out, Wilmis Castro hit a ground ball towards third base and the Wildcats made the double play to end the inning 3-0.

The Wildcats then hit a single and three doubles to bring in 5 more runs in the second inning extending their lead to eight. St. Cloud State then pulled starting pitcher Cale Kolacia late in the second inning, putting in Will Hess.

The Huskies struggled at the plate again in the second and struck out twice with one pop out.

After the second inning, the Wildcats had control of the game. St. Cloud’s pitching troubles continued and Will Hess was later pulled for Kahler Key after just 1 inning. However, the Huskies’ batting woes continued while Wayne State did’nt slow down.

The Wildcats added more runs every inning and it wasn’t until the sixth inning that the Huskies would get on the board. With two runners on base, Ethan Krueger came in to pinch hit and hit a home run over the center field wall. Kruegers home run gave the Huskies their only three runs of the game.

The Wildcats moved on to a 16-3 win of the Huskies with the help of 5 strikeouts from pitcher Carson Obrecht.

The Huskies will now head north to take on the University of Minnesota Crookston Golden Eagles. They will play on Wednesday, April 23 at 1:30 and 3:30 PM in Crookston Minnesota. You can catch those games live on the KVSC Sports Stream with Noah Grant on the call.

Photo Credit: SCSU Athletics.