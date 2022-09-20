Husky Hockey’s Krannila named to NCHC Preseason All-Conference Team

By Ryan McNamara / KVSC Sports Director / @RyanMcNamaraPXP

St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey senior forward and assistant captain Jami Krannila received preseason honors from the NCHC, being named to their preseason all-conference team earlier today. Krannila joins North Dakota’s Riese Gaber and Denver’s Carter Mazur as the three forward selections.

Krannila celebrates with the Dawg Pound (Via SCSU Athletics)

Krannila will presumably spearhead the Husky offense this season, as he comes into the 2022-23 season as the leading returning scorer after scoring 30 points last season. Krannila recorded an even 15 goals and 15 assists over 37 games last season, both of which were top-five team marks.

The senior forward has continued to blossom with the Huskies, raising his goal and assist totals every year in his three seasons at St. Cloud State. Krannila is also the active leading career point scorer for SCSU, with 67 points in 102 games played.

