Husky Men’s Hockey Names 2022/2023 Captains

By Ryan McNamara / KVSC Sports Director

It’s that time of year again, as Brett Larson and the St. Cloud State Huskies men’s hockey team have named their captains for the 2022/2023 season. The Huskies have seen many former captains go on to have success in their post-collegiate careers, such as Ryan Malone, Matt Hendricks, Nic Dowd and Jack Ahcan.

For 2022/2023, fifth-year defenseman Spencer Meier gets the nod for the third straight season, joining Jimmy Schuldt as the only other Husky to be named captain for three seasons. In his first two seasons of captaincy, Meier lead St. Cloud State to two NCAA tournament appearances, including a NCAA championship appearance in the 2020/2021 season. Individually, Meier has recorded 53 points (14 goals/39 assists) and 125 blocks in his first four seasons with SCSU.

Meier celebrates with teammates. (Via SCSU Athletics)

Brett Larson gave three other Husky veterans captaincy nods as well, as senior forward Jami Krannila, fifth-year forward Micah Miller, and graduate forward Aiden Spellacy were named alternate captains.

Krannila has been a leader on the ice throughout his collegiate career, totaling 67 points in his first three seasons. The Nokia, Finland native was an offensive force for the Huskies in his junior campaign, ranking second on the team with 15 goals scored and third in points with 30 points recorded, both career-highs.

Miller has also been a positive effect on the ice in his four years at SCSU. The forward has recorded a +29 mark on the ice over that span, including a team-leading +18 this past season. Additionally, the Grand Rapids, Minnesota native has been incredibly versatile, tallying 24 goals, 30 assists and 39 blocks in his St. Cloud State career.

Spellacy, who was an assistant captain for Robert Morris in the 2020/2021 season, is coming into his second season with the Huskies after joining St. Cloud State as a transfer last season. The Lakewood, Ohio native saw action in 19 games for the Huskies last season and was a strong veteran presence in the locker room.

The men’s squad kicks off their season with a home-and-home series against St. Thomas on October 1st and October 2nd.