Husky Softball Wins One Of Two vs Dragons.

By Carl Goenner / Sports Director / Carl_Goenner / St. Cloud, Minn

-On April 18, the St. Cloud State softball team split their series against the MSU Moorhead Dragons.

St. Cloud’s pitcher Macy Clark had five strikeouts on the day while Moorhead’s Brynna Farman finished with six.

The Dragons started out very well in the first game, striking out two of the first four Husky batters.

After Moorhead’s Natalie Gonzalez doubled, Macy Clark walked in the first run of the game.

When the Dragon’s pitcher Teagan Clemmons was knocked out of the game with an Injury, Isabel Rodgriguez took to mount for MSU Moorhead. Then the Husky bats heated up and St. Cloud started scoring runs.

St. Cloud State came away with a 4-3 win in game 1 after holding off the Dragons late offensive push.

The Huskies had a rough start to game two as their first two batters were struck out. Dragon’s Pitcher Brynna Foreman gave St. Cloud State fits from the plate all game and helped the Dragons win game two 3-2.

Next UP: The Huskies will take on Northern State tomorrow at Husky Stadium.