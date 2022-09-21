Husky Sports Weekend Preview

By Ryan McNamara / KVSC Sports Director / @RyanMcNamaraPXP

There’s plenty of Husky sports on tap this weekend, as women’s volleyball, men’s soccer, and women’s soccer each have two matches this weekend. Women’s volleyball and men’s soccer stay at home while women’s soccer heads on the road.

Women’s Volleyball [12-0 (4-0)]

Ranked as the No. 4 team in the country, the Huskies are currently on their longest win streak to start a season in program history, winning their first 12 matches this season. The Huskies have dropped just one set over that span, holding opponents to .118 hitting percentage. Their biggest test comes at home this Friday, September 23rd, when they take on NSIC rival and the No. 1 team in the nation, Wayne State College [14-0 (4-0)]. After winning just twice in 19 matches against the Wildcats from 2000 to 2019, SCSU has won four straight matches against WSC. The Huskies also face another NSIC rival in Augustana [10-2 (2-2)] at home on Sunday, September 25th.

Junior outside hitter Kenzie Foley has been far and away a standout performer on this St. Cloud State roster. Foley leads the team in points, total kills, and hitting percentage, and the reigning Division II National Freshman of the Year also earned national player of the week honors earlier this season. Foley also ranks fourth in the NCAA in points per set (5.50) and kills per set (4.71).

Men’s Soccer [1-4-2 (0-3-0)]

Men’s soccer looks to bounce back after a 0-3 loss to Saginaw Valley State on Sunday, September 18th. They will take on Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) rivals Davenport [1-5-1 (0-2-1)] and Purdue Northwest [2-3-2 (2-1-0)] on Friday, September 23rd and Sunday, September 25th. The Huskies have one win in three home matches. Neither Davenport or Purdue Northwest have a road win this season.

Standout performers this season have been redshirt senior goalie Gage Steiner and junior forward Chief Williams. Steiner ranks fourth in the GLIAC in saves with 20 and Williams has two of the the Huskies’ seven goals this season.

Women’s Soccer [2-4-1 (1-2-1)]

Women’s soccer will look to have another undefeated weekend after shutting out Winona State and tying Upper Iowa last weekend. The Huskies will head on the road to play Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) opponents Southwest Minnesota State [0-3-4 (0-3-1)] and Sioux Falls [0-5-2 (0-2-2)] on Friday, September 23rd and Sunday, September 25th. St. Cloud State is still looking for their first road win this season, while SMSU and USF are looking for their first wins in any form this season.

Sophomore forward Megan Kirby has been a standout performer for the women’s soccer program. Kirby has made a clear statistical leap in her second season with the Huskies, recording three goals and an assist in seven games this season after recording no goals and just two assists in 12 games last season.

Where to Listen

For where to listen to St. Cloud State home games and select road games, head to KVSC.org.