Husky Sports Weekly Wrap 11/3-11/9

Scores

MHOCKEY | St. Cloud State 2, Minnesota Duluth 3 OT.

WVB | St. Cloud State 3, Bemidji State 1.

MHOCKEY | St. Cloud State 0, Minnesota Duluth 4.

WVB | St. Cloud State 3, Minnesota Duluth 0.

WSOC | St. Cloud State 1, Minnesota St. Mankato 0.

Men’s Hockey Swept in Duluth.

The St. Cloud State men’s hockey team continued their season against the UMD Bulldogs over the weekend. The Huskies were held to just 2 goals on the weekend and for the first time this season, they were swept by an opponent.

St. Cloud State had a slow start on Friday and the Bulldogs used their speed to control the game. Four different Bulldogs scored in the game and UMD’s Ty Hanson led both teams with 2 points. For the first time this season the Husky powerplay was unsuccessful in the game and was held scoreless on all 3 attempts. SCSU Goaltender Patriks Berzins made 25 saves in the game but the Huskies were shutout by the Bulldogs 0-4.

On Saturday, the Huskies came fully charged and played with much more energy. Barrett Hall scored a powerplay goal and Tyson Gross gave the Huskies their first lead of the weekend In the second Period. The Bulldogs fought back and the game went into overtime tied 2 goals a piece. Max Plante scored the game winning goal in overtime to push the Bulldogs over the Huskies with a 3-2 win.

Husky Volleyball Takes 2 Home Victories.

The SCSU Volleyball team added two more conference wins to their record. St. Cloud State defeated UMD 3-0 on Friday, then beat Bemidji State on Saturday 4-1. Ella Thompson totalled 27 kills on the weekend and led the NSIC with 15 blocks.

Ella Thompson had 13 kills and 8 blocks in Friday’s game, while Laurin Hamen finished with 21 digs to help the Huskies sweep the Bulldogs 3-0. With Friday’s win, Head coach Chad Braegelmann earned his 200th win at St. Cloud State.

On Saturday the Huskies won the first two sets but the Beavers won the third. St. Cloud State responded to win the final set 27-25 defeating Bemidji State 3 sets to 1. Shelby Kimm led the game and the conference with 19 kills and Abby Wachal earned a double-double with 12 kills and 10 digs.

Looking Forward

11/10| WSOC- St. Cloud State vs Augustana in NSIC Quarterfinals (CSB Athletic Complex, St. Joseph, Minn. 1:00 p.m.) (RadioX)

11/11 | MHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. St. Thomas (Lee & Penny Anderson Arena, St. Paul, Minn, 7:00 p.m.)

11/14 | WSOC- St. Cloud State vs TBD in NSIC Semifinals (Location TBD, Time TBD) (RadioX)

11/14 | WHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. Wisconsin (Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, 6:00 p.m.) (Sports Stream)

11/14 | WVB – St. Cloud State vs. Minnesota Crookston (Crookston, Minn, 6:00 p.m.)

11/14 | SWIM – St. Cloud State vs. UW-Eau Claire (Halenbeck Hall Aquatic Center, 4:00 p.m.)

11/14 | MBB – St. Cloud State vs. Northwest Missouri State (St. Joseph, MO, 4:00 p.m.)

11/14 | WBB – St. Cloud State vs. Washburn (Edmond, OK, 5:00 p.m.)

11/15 | WHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. Wisconsin (Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, 2:00 p.m.) (Sports Stream)

11/15 | WVB – St. Cloud State vs. MSU Moorhead (Moorhead, Minn, 5:00 p.m.)

11/15 | WREST – Luther College Open (Decorah, IA 9:00 a.m.)

11/15 | SWIM – St. Cloud State vs. St. Johns (Halenbeck Hall Aquatic Center, 11:00 a.m.)

11/15 | MBB – St. Cloud State vs. Emporia State (St. Joseph, MO, 2:00 p.m.)

11/15 | WBB – St. Cloud State vs. Central Oklahoma (Edmond, OK, 3:00 p.m.)

11/16 | WSOC- St. Cloud State vs TBD in NSIC Championship (Location TBD, Time TBD) (RadioX)