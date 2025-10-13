Husky Sports Wrap10/6-10/12

Scores:

WHOCKEY| St. Cloud State 3 , University of Minnesota 5.

VOLLEYBALL | St. Cloud State 2, Wayne State 3.

WSOCCER | St. Cloud State 2, Minnesota Duluth 1.

MSOCCER | St. Cloud State 0. Roosevelt College 1.

Men’s Hockey Earns First Wins.

The St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey team defeated the Bemidji State Beavers last weekend. The Huskies downed the Beavers 3-2 on Friday and 4-2 on Saturday. Cooper Wylie totaled 3 points on the weekend while Austin Burnevik scored a goal in each game. Freshman forward Nolan Roed scored his first goal as a husky during Saturday’s win.

Women’s Hockey Swept by Gophers.

The St. Cloud State women’s hockey team was swept by the Minnesota Gophers over the weekend. The Huskies lost 1-4 to the Gophers in Minneapolis on Friday and fell 3-5 in St. Cloud on Saturday. Maria Mikaelyan had 3 points on the weekend while Sydney Jackel had 2.

Volleyball Splits Weekend.

The husky volleyball suffered their first loss in the NSIC this season.

St. Cloud State beat Augustana 3 sets to 0 on Friday before falling 2-3 to Wayne State on Saturday. Abby Wachal had 16 kills vs Augustana while Ella Thompson finished with 16 vs Wayne State.

Looking Forward

10/16 | VOLLEYBALL – St. Cloud State vs Concordia St. Paul (Halenbeck Hall, 6:00 p.m.)

10/17 | MHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. Vermont (Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, 7:00 p.m.)

10/17 | WHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs St. Thomas ( Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, 2:00 p.m.)

10/17 | WSOCCER – St. Cloud State vs Winona State ( Winona, Minn., 5:00 p.m.)

10/17 | MSOCCER – St. Cloud State vs Roosevelt (Husky Stadium, 7:00 p.m.)

10/18 | MHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. Vermont (Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, 6:00 p.m.)

10/18 | WHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs St. Thomas ( Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, 1:00 p.m.)

10/18 | VOLLEYBALL – St. Cloud State vs Winona State (Winona, Minn, 1:00 p.m.)

10/3 | SWIM – St. Cloud State vs Northern Michigan (Marquette, Mich, Time tbd)

10/18 | CROSS COUNTRY – St. Cloud State vs Multiple Teams in Haunted Hustle on the Hill (Northfield, Minn, 11:30 a.m)

10/19 | WSOCCER – St. Cloud State vs Concordia St. Paul( Husky Stadium, 12:00 p.m.)

10/19 | MSOCCER – St. Cloud State vs Purdue Northwest (Husky Stadium, 2:30 p.m.)