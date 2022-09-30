Husky Women’s Hockey Starts 25th Season in Style, Dumping RPI 5-0

Taylor Lind

The Idalski Era for SCSU Women’s Hockey had a roaring start Friday night, winning the season opener 5-0.

RPI did not have answers for St. Cloud State, who dominated all facets of play. SCSU put up 31 shots on goal to RPI’s 17 along with winning 34 of the 49 faceoffs over the contest.

Captain Taylor Lind was the star of the night, putting up 2 goals and 2 assists for 4 points. Coach Brian Idalski had plenty of praise for the star after the game.

“Heart and soul kid, definitely worked hard it’s easy to see that she has a high compete level. She did a great job of leading by example today.”

Transfer Goaltender Jojo Chobak pitched her first shutout of her young Husky career, stopping all 17 shots she faced.

One last mention deserves to go to Taytum Geier, who scored her first collegiate goal in her 118 career game.

The buzz around the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center is palpable this season. The Women’s Ice Hockey squad did their part to live up to it in their official ushering in of the 22-23′ campaign.