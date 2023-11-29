Icy roads kill Milaca woman in Livonia Twp. Wednesday morning

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

LIVONIA TWP., Minn. — Icy roads Wednesday morning left one woman dead in Sherburne County after she lost control of her pickup and crashed into oncoming traffic.

It happened just before 7:30 a.m. in Livonia Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 41-year-old Kimberly Woods of Milaca was driving southbound on Highway 169 when she lost control of her pickup.

She then went through the median and crashed into oncoming northbound traffic.

Woods was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.