Increase in overdose deaths in St. Cloud area linked to dangerous drug mixtures, law enforcement officials say

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Law enforcement officials are warning the public about an increase in overdose deaths in the St. Cloud area, linked to dangerous additives in illegal drugs.

According to the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force, recent investigations have revealed that fentanyl and xylazine are being found in various street drugs, often without the user’s knowledge.

Over the past several months, emergency medical personnel and law enforcement agencies have responded to a rising number of overdoses, many of which have been fatal.

The presence of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid up to 50 times stronger than heroin, has been a major factor in these incidents. Xylazine, a veterinary sedative not approved for human use, poses an even greater threat, as it does not respond to naloxone (Narcan), the life-saving medication used to reverse opioid overdoses.

Authorities report that these substances are being found in various illicit drugs, including heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, and counterfeit prescription pills.

The sources of these substances are under active investigation.

In the meantime, authorities urge the community to:

Avoid using illicit drugs – the risk of overdose is higher than ever.

Carry naloxone (Narcan) if you or someone you know uses opioids. Naloxone can help reverse the effects of fentanyl but does not work on xylazine.

Call 911 immediately if you suspect an overdose. Minnesota's Good Samaritan Law provides protections for individuals who seek medical help in an overdose situation.

Seek treatment and support – If you or a loved one is struggling with substance use, resources are available, including local treatment programs and support groups.

Anyone with information regarding the distribution of fentanyl-laced drugs is encouraged to contact local law enforcement or submit an anonymous tip at https://www.tricountycrimestoppers.org/