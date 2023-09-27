Indulge in your summer treats with fall style from DQ

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Fall is officially here!

Just because the weather is cooler doesn’t mean we have to say goodbye to our favorite summer treats; we just have to stay warmer while eating them.

And: Dairy Queen has figured out a solution.

The Bloomington-based company created an exclusive accessory to keep Blizzard fans warm with Blizzard Beanies!

Photo provided by Business Wire.

Available in two styles, Blizzard Beanies comes with one full-sized beanie and a matching, Blizzard-sized beanie for your treat.

Fans can enter for a chance to win* one pair of Blizzard Beanies by heading to @DairyQueen on Instagram, Facebook or TikTok between Oct. 2-13.

Look for posts dedicated to Blizzard Beanies.

There, fans can enter by following @DairyQueen and commenting with their favorite Blizzard Treat using #BLIZZARDBeaniesSweepstakes.

Full sweepstakes rules can be found at DairyQueen.com.