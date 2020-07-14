Informative Meeting on Explorers Program Offered for Youth in Stearns County

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office will hold a youth meeting for anyone interesting in a law enforcement career on August 9th at 6 p.m.

The meeting will take place at the Law Enforcement Center and give 15-21-year-olds the chance to learn about the Explorers Program.

Those who are interested are encouraged to attend with their parents or guardians and RSVP to Deputy Eric Schultz by email at eric.schultz@co.stearns.mn.us.