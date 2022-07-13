Initiative Foundation Seeking Support for Randall Area Damaged By Heavy Rainfall

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

Residents and businesses in the Randall area are working with the Initiative Foundation in Little Falls to raise money to help those affected by the massive storm that dumped more than 12 inches of rain on the area in June.

The storm hit June 23rd and 24th and caused widespread flooding and damage. Vice President for Community and Workforce Development Don Hickman says natural disasters in rural areas can be in the headlines for a short time, but the road to recovery is a long one.

Collapsed foundation wall in Randall-area home

Nearly $100,000 has been raised to support an estimated 40 homes and businesses damaged by the floodwaters, caused by the Little Elk River overflowing its bank. It’s been deemed a 500-year rain event by the Natural Weather Service.

The need for help is high as many homeowners were without flood insurance and FEMA estimates repair costs to start at $30,000 for homes flooded with this much water. Randall city administrator Matt Pantzke says homes have structural and property damage along with furnaces, water heaters, washers and dryers destroyed.

There is a website to help with donations to relief efforts, a partnership with the Morrison County Area Foundation and hosted by the Initiative Foundation.

Meanwhile, clean-up efforts continue with crews onsite this Saturday to help muck out the damaged homes, including mold scraping and sanitization to try to make the homes livable again.