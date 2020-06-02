Interim President to Join The College of Saint Benedict

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

The College of St. Benedict will officially have their new interim President as of July 1st of 2020.

Laurie M. Hamen, J.D will be joining The College of St. Benedict as a higher education veteran, with more than 30 years of experience in academics, student affairs, enrollment management, athletics, and more.

“We are thrilled to have Laurie’s breadth of experience and her personal and professional connection to the College of Saint Benedict in this vital interim leadership role,” says Barb Brandes, chair of the College of Saint Benedict Board of Trustees. “She is the ideal leader to advance the mission of Saint Ben’s and to work alongside the board, students, faculty, staff, alums and donors to ensure our community thrives.”

Hamen recently served as the ninth president at Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, since February 2014. She now returns to the College of Saint Benedict community, having served as the Dean of Students at the college from 1992 to 1996.