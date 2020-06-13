Intersection to be CLosed In North St. Cloud.

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

As the days are getting nicer and more people are out and about, the St. Cloud Public Services is doing road work all around town this summer to make sure our roads and intersections are safer and cleaner for everyone.

Coming this Thursday, June 18, the intersection of 25th Avenue North at 12th Street North will be closed for utility work. As long as the weather stays nice, the closure is only expected to take one day.

Any detours that could be necessary will be handled and posted for drivers to see near the intersection.

