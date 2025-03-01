Intoxicated driver crashes into a cemetery in Sauk Centre Township

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

SAUK CENTRE TWP., Minn. — A man from Grand Forks, North Dakota, is in custody after driving while intoxicated and crashing into a cemetery.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 11 p.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2025.

Fifty-two-year-old Steven Sawatzky was driving eastbound on County Road 17 when he failed to stop at the stop sign at County Road 185. He crossed the road and entered the cemetery.

The car struck a chain link fence and several grave markers before coming to a stop.

Sawatzky sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

He was later arrested and brought to Stearns County Jail and booked on charges of 4th degree driving while intoxicated.