Invasive Zebra Mussels Discovered in Wright County

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

An invasive species that litters lakes across the Midwest has found its way to Pleasant Lake near Annandale.

The inspection of the lake by DNR officials found many small, young zebra mussels on the south and west sides of the lake.

The DNR reminds lake locals to routinely check their boats, docks and other water equipment for zebra mussels. This includes when switching motorcraft to different bodies of water.

These pests can cut feet, compete with native species for food and even damage expensive water intake pipes.

If you find species of zebra mussels in unconfirmed lakes please contact a local DNR aquatic specialist.