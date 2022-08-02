Investigation Continues in Musa Sabrine’s Case in Waite Park — Reward Offered

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

The Waite Park Police Department is seeking the public’s help in solving Musa Sabriye’s murder case.

The 33-year-old man was discovered inside a burned vehicle on Monday, May 30th shortly before 1 a.m. The car was found in the 1500 Block of County Road 6. It took days to identify Sabriye due the severity of the burns. The Minnesota Council on American-Islamic Relations, or CAIR-MN, is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Photo from CAIR-MN

The Waite Park Police released an update on Friday that they continue to look at all possibilities in their investigation. They’re working with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the State Fire Marshal and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.

Chief David Bentrud says they are keeping his family informed and they will release all public information once the investigation is closed.

If you have any information to share about Sabrye’s case, you’re asked to call 320-251-3281.