Mar 12, 2020
ISD 742 Announces Coronavirus Plans
The St. Cloud Area School District will be following the Center for Disease Control’s recommendations over potential coronavirus concerns as students return from spring break next week.
According to Tami DeLand, the Director of Communications for the district, the school district says that any student who has traveled or who has a parent or guardian that has travelled to China, Italy, Iran or South Korea in the past 14 days must notify their school and not return until receiving further direction. This directive is regardless of whether symptoms have been experienced or not.
The school district is following the following CDC guidelines moving forward:
- Stay home for 14 days from the time you left the foreign country and practice social distancing.
- If you get sick with fever, cough, or have trouble breathing seek medical care and call ahead before you go to a doctor’s office or emergency room.
- Do not travel while sick.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
- Clean your hands often by washing them with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60%–95% alcohol immediately after coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose. Soap and water should be used if hands are visibly dirty.