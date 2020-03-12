ISD 742 Announces Coronavirus Plans

The St. Cloud Area School District will be following the Center for Disease Control’s recommendations over potential coronavirus concerns as students return from spring break next week.

According to Tami DeLand, the Director of Communications for the district, the school district says that any student who has traveled or who has a parent or guardian that has travelled to China, Italy, Iran or South Korea in the past 14 days must notify their school and not return until receiving further direction. This directive is regardless of whether symptoms have been experienced or not.

The school district is following the following CDC guidelines moving forward: